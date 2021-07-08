Who Coaches Me?

As a Professional Coach, my job is pretty simple. I didn’t say it’s easy – but it’s simple. I find out what my clients want to change or create in their lives, I help them identify and remove the obstacles to the goal, and I help them take effective actions and stay accountable.

Voila. Now go do it yourself.

Personally, I’d rather do it with my own Professional Coaches, because even when I have full clarity on my goals, removing the obstacles is one hell of an on-going job. I have so many blind spots, and strange limiting thoughts and beliefs that are hiding in the nooks and crannies of my mind. I need help pulling them out and looking at them in the bright light of unconditional honesty that my Coaches shine on them.

I’m privileged to work with two Coaches, Asiya and Siawash. Asiya holds space like no one I’ve ever met, and in that container, I’m able to uncover my deepest fears and move to a more powerful place of action. I love her strong female energy and focus. I will always want more of that in my life because I want to be more like that, and I know from experience, the best way to become something is to be around it.

Siawash, my male Coach, moves me to honest, bold, and loving action like no one else in my life. Maybe it’s his male energy that moves and emboldens me. Maybe it’s that we share so many of the same fundamental life values, like those of service, play, and faith. Or maybe, like Asiya, he’s just a freakin’ great Coach.

Getting coached is a fundamental and non-negotiable investment that I will be making for my own well-being, as long as I live. As most of the folks in my community know, I spent 3 decades working in the luxury fashion industry. So I know a thing or two about spending lots of money on “things” – beautiful, luxurious, precious things. And don’t get me wrong, I love beautiful things as much as the next person, but now the thing that is most precious, worthy, and special in my life, is me. Knowing the value of investing in myself has me spending my earnings easily and with pleasure, on my emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Working with my Coaches, Asiya and Siawash, is not my only investment in Self, but it’s the one with the highest return on investment.

So, if you want to do it by yourself, go for it. But if you ask me, there’s a better way.