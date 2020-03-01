Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who are YOU to SAY that? And, other questions that stop us from sharing our voice.

We’ve likely all heard that voice inside of us that cuts sharper than a middle school mean-girl, the voice that loves to say things to us like, “Yeah, right like they have that in your size!” or, “That would never work for you.” The one phrase I see over and over again in my work […]

By

We’ve likely all heard that voice inside of us that cuts sharper than a middle school mean-girl, the voice that loves to say things to us like, “Yeah, right like they have that in your size!” or, “That would never work for you.”

The one phrase I see over and over again in my work as a success coach is, “Who do you think you are?”

That voice in our heads pops up for many of us when we are putting our work into the world in the position of an expert. 

You may have heard her sharp lashings when you:

  • Attempt to upload a podcast
  • Put a video up on YouTube
  • Publish a blog
  • Launch an online program
  • Produce an eBook
  • Or, go on Facebook Live…

Unfortunately, these expert-level actions are the very thing you need to do to grow your business.

This voice often has ramblings of our childhood and can mirror things we heard from teachers, parents, and guardians. We may hear it say things like, “You’re getting too big for your britches!”

Often, my client’s tell me their “too busy” to do the core list of necessary Marketing activities for their business. 

Recently, one of my clients was telling me about her very filled schedule, which absolutely couldn’t allow her to launch a new program. 

Come to find out… after reviewing her schedule, we found she wasn’t actually busy, she was creating excuses because she was terrified to launch her new program. She was suffering from imposter syndrome and drowning in the mean-girl voice! She truly felt she’d be ‘found out’ and ridiculed for not being an expert in her field.

That couldn’t have been further from the truth! Her course was phenomenal and she really was gearing up to make an impact on the world.

Have you ever felt similar before or after putting your work into the world?

I think we all have. 

It’s not logical, but our unconscious mind is digging into the history of our past and reviewing the times that we were hurt before. Whether it was something our parents said to us or a bullying incident in school, the message we are hearing is no longer relevant to the life we’re living now, but it’s still holding us back.

Until I began working on my hidden traumas in my unconscious mind, I couldn’t put my work out in the world without fear either! In fact, that’s one of the reasons I love coaching women in this arena today. 

Once, I was working with one of the most qualified business coaches I’ve come across. She was getting amazing results with her clients, and she was making over $250,000 a year.

Come to find out, she had years’ worth of content, programs, and courses in her backlog she was afraid to release.

After a session together, we found out that she was deeply afraid if she put her work out, people would find out she was a fraud.

This, again, was so far from the truth! She knew her shit. But, her unconscious mind wanted to replay things that had happened between her and her dad to keep her ‘safe’.

This was the first time I really felt that if a woman THAT amazing and qualified, also had that mean-girl in her head…. None of us could trust the things we were hearing in our own minds, and all the ways we’re holding ourselves back because of it. 

Now, let’s talk about you.

  • What are some of the things this mean-girl voice is saying to you?
  • How do you feel about putting videos, blogs, and programs into the world?
  • Do you fear being ‘found out’ and being ridiculed?
  • Are you holding back in areas of your business?
  • Do you have unpublished content?

No matter what you may have answered, I want you to know – you are not alone.

Next time you hear this voice, there’s a simple exercise you can do. First, pause and take a deep breath. Next, repeat the phrase you heard in your mind out loud. For example, if you heard, “Jean is going to see this video and tell everyone I’m a fake.” You’d say that out loud, then ask yourself, “Can I absolutely know this is true?”

Most likely, the answer to that question will always be no.
The world needs your work, I promise you that. And, I’m here to support you! Come find me!

NJ Shelsby, Success Coach for Powerful Women

I’m a personal development coach who helps business owners take action to be seen and show up big in the world. I am gifted with an empathetic, uncanny ability to quickly get to the heart of what’s holding my client’s back and clear it out, so they can share their gifts with the world. I love to write about common unconscious blocks, and share videos as well, so please visit me on my website, for more tools and resources and learn how we can work together to unblock your success.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Steps To Combat That Negative Self Talk!

by Annie Ashdown
Community//

What to do When You Feel Like a Fraud

by Carolyne Creed
Community//

I Give You Permission to be Happy

by Dr. Christine Bradstreet

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.