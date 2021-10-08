Who Are You Really?

IF YOU ARE DEALING WITH CAREER BURNOUT, YOU ARE MOST LIKELY NOT DOING YOUR DREAM JOB.

Even if you are good at your job, you may not be getting the fulfillment and personal satisfaction you would like to enjoy.

Many of us find ourselves at some point in our careers doing things we are good at but that don’t really light us up or bring job satisfaction. This is called career burnout. Just because you have a skill doesn’t mean you have to use it.

When planning a job search strategy that will help you to find your dream job, ask yourself the following questions:

What do I love doing whether I am being paid or not?

What do I talk about at cocktail parties?

What do I think about in bed before I go to sleep at night?

What do I discuss with my family over breakfast in the morning?

What am I complaining about to friends?

Often, the things we complain about are the problems we actually want to solve in the world ourselves. There is sometimes an opportunity to do that through work, a job, or a business or career path.

“HOW DO I FIND MY DREAM JOB?”

If you are asking yourself, “How do I find my dream job?”, a good place to start is to acknowledge those things that really excite you.

Pay attention to the internal pings you get when you are doing, thinking or talking about things that make you feel alive. These are clues to the work you are meant to be doing.

When you do work that reflects exactly who you are without apology, utilizing your special gifts and talents to do things you love to do, you are doing work you are meant to do.

Every insight you have into what really brings you joy and satisfaction represents a step away from career burnout, and in the direction of finding your dream job.

If you have specific work challenges in this unusual time, questions about options for navigating something you’ve not encountered before or simply need a shoulder for some extra support, I am here for you so please consider booking a private phone consultation. And yes, this is on me to support your ease and good health.

Also, if you haven’t already, please follow me on Facebook @BarbBachGarrison and @InternalGroove plus Instagram @internalgroove where I’m posting different types of daily support, uplifting content and suggestions to help you during this time.