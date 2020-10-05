Who are you during this time of reckoning?

Who are you when violence goes unpunished and the necks of the vulnerable are trodden on?

Who are you while the trees burn, animals disappear, ocean’s rise, and hurricanes rage?

Who are you as families are torn apart trying to survive and find a better life?

Who are you when power is held in the hands of a few who are lining their pockets with gold, while others go hungry and without shelter?

Who are you when a leader tells you he will not leave?

Who are you when 200,000 lives are dismissed as an insignificant statistic and not the flesh and blood of family members and friends?

Who are you when speaking up peacefully results in tear gassing and the killing of a sleeping woman is seen as innocent?

Who are you when women don’t have the right to choose and their bodies are controlled by politicians?

Who are you when you are told in so many ways there are others less than you because of their color, their god, who they love, or who they perceive themselves to be?

Who are you when you are told not to bother speaking up because it is just shouting into the void and no good will come of it.

Who are you when you are admonished to not waste your time because everything is perfect and God’s will is written?

Who are you?

And what if it is written for you to rise up and stand for love?

What if you are the perfect person to wake up and speak up?

What if this time of reckoning is a time of awakening?

What if your soul wants to speak through you loud and clear and light the way forward with your being.

What if your life is on the line?

What if you are the second coming?

What if there is not one Christ but many?

What if we are all the Christ consciousness of love?

One voice may be drowned out but it is harder to silence two, and even harder to silence three and so it continues. And when one voice ends another can join, creating an infinite melody of love that sings the song of justice from every corner of this planet. Sings the hymn of forgiveness. Sings the chorus of strength. There are no limits to what we can do together. There are no limits to who you are. There are no limits to what is possible. Infinite potential does not reside in one of us. It resides in all of us. It resides in everyone. It resides in the universal. It is the universal that unites us. It is the universal that informs us. It is the universal that guides us.

Now is the time for remembering who you really are and for demonstrating that in your life.

Rohini Ross is passionate about helping people wake up to their full potential. She is a transformative coach, leadership consultant, regular contributor to Thrive Global, and author of the short-read Marriage. You can get her free eBook Relationships here. Rohini has an international coaching and consulting practice based in Los Angeles helping individuals, couples, and professionals embrace all of who they are so they can experience greater levels of well-being, resiliency, and success. Rohini is the co-founder of The Rewilding Guide Training, The 29-Day Rewilding Experience, and The Rewilding Community. You can also subscribe to Rohini’s weekly blog on her website, rohiniross.com. You can also follow Rohini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and watch her Vlogs with her husband. To learn more about her work go to her website, rohiniross.com.