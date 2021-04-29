Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who Are the People In Your Neighborhood?

Mr. Rogers was always on point with the right questions to ask...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ever think to yourself…

Mr. Rogers did not adequately prepare me for the people in my neighborhood?

It’s true that we can’t always pick our family or often our coworkers. And often we feel “stuck” with the people, we find in our neighborhood, even helpless to combat against how they impact our lives.

But that feeling in not always the most accurate portrait of reality. It’s how we respond to these neighbors that can make the world of difference.

We tolerate a lot, on any given day – often we find ourselves putting up with, accepting, taking on, and being dragged down by other people’s behavior, situations, unmet needs, crossed boundaries, inappropriate language, frustrations, and even our own behaviors.

Often we tolerate behaviors, language, reactions, criticisms, conditions and environments that affect the quality of our life, that if we acknowledged them, evaluated them for what they are, and addressed them with the parties involved (ourselves included!), we could change the outcomes and results associated with these interactions.

So…who is in your neighborhood and WHAT behaviors are you tolerating, that if compassionately addressed, could improve your interactions and exchanges? Consider some of the following:

  • Coworkers that may not be your #1 fan (vice versa)
  • A Company Culture that may not jive with your value system
  • Compensation (current and possibly future)
  • Managers/Leaders who work for you (vice versa)
  • Work Environment and Physical Space needing attention
  • Friendships that may no longer serve you
  • Social Media that isn’t positive and fulfilling
  • Relatives with whom you may need to alter your relationship
  • Spouse/Partner you need to reconnect with
  • Children you’d like a different type of connection with

A great benefit to completing this inventory is that once you see these behaviors and individuals for what and who they are, you can begin naturally handling, eliminating, altering, and creatively resolving how you will more effectively respond when faced with encounters you no longer wish to tolerate.

After identifying what you will no longer tolerate, you give yourself permission to invite more positive interactions and exchanges into your work and home life.

You may even begin to notice that those in your neighborhood, you previously wanted to evict, you now invite over for a BBQ. Or maybe not.

Cherish the folks you want living in your neighborhood and be sure to tell them.

I’ve opened a few new coaching slots! Click and let’s discuss what’s on your mind

Contact us speaking engagements or to facilitate workshops with your team. SBJ Consulting, Inc. is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® .

Learn more about Stacy and connect with her on LinkedIn.

    Stacy Berg Jackson, CPC, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, M.Ed, Leadership & Executive Coach at SBJ Consulting, Inc.

    Stacy Berg Jackson, CPC, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, M.Ed, founder and CEO of SBJ Consulting, Inc., is a certified leadership and executive coach. Stacy creates a safe space and sounding board for leaders so they can process through their decisions, find a path forward and become more productive on the most productive things. She works with organizations and professionals to help reinforce their effectiveness, increase their presence and influence, and maximize the balance in their personal and professional successes. As an executive coach with personal experience navigating unexpected life transitions, Stacy has a keen understanding of the unique complexities these transitions offer leaders, as they continue to focus on work and leadership presence. Leaders who must lead through challenging life transitions benefit exponentially from working with Stacy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    The Deep Fear That Makes Us Turn to Mister Rogers

    by Shea Tuttle
    By Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How to be as Likeable as Mister Rogers

    by Tim Denning
    Community//

    Can You Believe I was a Peacock on Mr. Rogers? 12 Things I Learned about Life, Addiction and Recovery

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.