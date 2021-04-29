Who Are the People In Your Neighborhood?

Ever think to yourself…

Mr. Rogers did not adequately prepare me for the people in my neighborhood?

It’s true that we can’t always pick our family or often our coworkers. And often we feel “stuck” with the people, we find in our neighborhood, even helpless to combat against how they impact our lives.

But that feeling in not always the most accurate portrait of reality. It’s how we respond to these neighbors that can make the world of difference.

We tolerate a lot, on any given day – often we find ourselves putting up with, accepting, taking on, and being dragged down by other people’s behavior, situations, unmet needs, crossed boundaries, inappropriate language, frustrations, and even our own behaviors.

Often we tolerate behaviors, language, reactions, criticisms, conditions and environments that affect the quality of our life, that if we acknowledged them, evaluated them for what they are, and addressed them with the parties involved (ourselves included!), we could change the outcomes and results associated with these interactions.

So…who is in your neighborhood and WHAT behaviors are you tolerating, that if compassionately addressed, could improve your interactions and exchanges? Consider some of the following:

Coworkers that may not be your #1 fan (vice versa)

A Company Culture that may not jive with your value system

Compensation (current and possibly future)

Managers/Leaders who work for you (vice versa)

Work Environment and Physical Space needing attention

Friendships that may no longer serve you

Social Media that isn’t positive and fulfilling

Relatives with whom you may need to alter your relationship

Spouse/Partner you need to reconnect with

Children you’d like a different type of connection with

A great benefit to completing this inventory is that once you see these behaviors and individuals for what and who they are, you can begin naturally handling, eliminating, altering, and creatively resolving how you will more effectively respond when faced with encounters you no longer wish to tolerate.

After identifying what you will no longer tolerate, you give yourself permission to invite more positive interactions and exchanges into your work and home life.

You may even begin to notice that those in your neighborhood, you previously wanted to evict, you now invite over for a BBQ. Or maybe not.

Cherish the folks you want living in your neighborhood and be sure to tell them.

