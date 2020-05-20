Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Who Among the 20 Will Stand-up for the 80?

Unity, Kindness and Creation Will Return America to Greatness

By

The time to reclaim American values is now.  There has never been a more important time for us to come together with a return to civility and respect as we focus on what is truly important.

Pareto’s Principal (aka the 80/20 rule) states that roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes and it’s seen repeatedly throughout nature.  It was discovered by an Italian economist (Wilfredo Pareto) who was studying wealth inequality and was surprised to discover that 80% of property was owned by 20% of the population.  

We can do better.  And we will do better.  And we must do better. 

The disparities created by the socio-economic divide in this country have perhaps never been more apparent than they are today amidst a pandemic. Numbers don’t lie.  It’s easy to see who faces the greatest hardships and where the brunt of the impact is most deeply felt as our low-income population is being hit especially hard.  And they need our help.  Who among the 20 will stand-up for the 80?

We could pass laws for moral reasons.

We’ve seen our federal government pass legislation to bail out big businesses (and some of those big corporations even gave the money back upon public shaming).  Will they bail out our states to preserve basic social services for those who need it most?  Will we see them wage wars on poverty or poor people?  Will we prove to care about our neighbors by putting our money where our mouthes are … or will lobbyists shout louder?

We could cure disease and rebuild the world’s greatest economy.

We’ve heard our leaders speak of how we are currently at war, but the opposite isn’t peace — it’s creation and now is the time for us to reach for the stars.   This is a time to aspire to and revere intelligence — not to be afraid of those who possess wisdom.  We cannot identify ourselves by who we voted for in the last election.  And we cannot be afraid of the unknown.  I cannot fathom another time when it was more important to be well informed, to speak out, to stand up and to stand united.  

We could tell the truth.

First step in solving any problem is recognizing there is one.  We are no longer the great country we once were. Since the birth of our country we have shown over and over again that we can better — it’s part of the founding fabric of our nation and our culture.

We’ve learned from history that a house divided cannot stand.  Who among us will bring unity?

    Lindsey Myers, Founder, Concrete Blonde Consulting

    Lindsey Myers founded Concrete Blonde Consulting in November 2016 to pursue her passion for building reputations and revenues through business development marketing strategies.  The company has since been named one of the “Top 15 PR Agencies in New York” by The Manifest and one of the “Top 10 Best PR Agencies” by Web Surf Media.  

     

    Myers provides profit and growth solutions and thrives as a consultant. A communications expert and entrepreneur,  she has over twelve-years of experience serving various industries including consumer products and services, tech, lifestyle, hospitality and nonprofit companies in NYC and the Hamptons luxury market. And in 2018, Insights Success magazine named her one of the “30 Most Innovative CEOs” of the year.

     

    She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Communications and concentration in PR.   She began her career at WordHampton Public Relations , a firm headquartered in East Hampton, NY and ranked by Jack O'Dwyer's as one of the country's "Top 100 Independent PR firms".  In 2013, she made partner and was chosen to launch the company's NYC division. 

     

    Recognized as a strategic leader, she has earned a track record for counseling clients, including Fortune 500 companies such as NAPCO Security, Inc., to increase profits, manage brand reputations and gain market share. She's continually driven by her enterprising spirit and innate understanding of consumer influence.  She takes ownership of the business she supports and partners with clients.

     

    Professional, confident and well-respected by her peers, she has also been a guest lecturer at several universities including Hofstra University and Saint Joseph's University, possessing a presence people often find unforgettable.

    </p?

     

    Her leadership and expertise have earned her numerous accolades throughout her career including; PRSA Big Apple award, PRSA Bronze Anvil award, eight MarCom awards, nine Fair Media Council Folio awards, Communicator award, SABRE award and an Excellence in Communications award.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

