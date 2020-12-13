Who Am I? The Secret of the Human Mind.

What happens when your hands itch? What is the first thing that comes to your mind to be done? What happens when your lips are clapped? What is the first thing that comes to your mouth to be pronounced? What happens when your eyes are closed? What is the next thing that comes to your mind to be seen? What happens when it’s all silent? What is the first thing that comes to your mind to be heard or listened to? What happens when your legs are crossed? Where is the next place that comes to your mind to be? What happens when you have all you wanted? What is that first thing that comes again – never satisfied?

….

There is an understanding that is close to you than any other thing you ever understood, yet you may never understand it till now. But get it today. While your body is the outward machine that carries out all existential activities, your Mind is the center for both influence and reception of those results that come from your actions or inactions. And if you sincerely answered the questions asked ahead, then I have a revelation for you. Just follow…

Something saliently finds a transcendent influence on the human mind – especially when they are grown within their teen ages or more… that particular thing finds a reflexive tendency in what they do, think, want, want to hear or feel – even where they want to be. That particular thing (Money, lost, addictions, business, worship, adventure, visions, or more – often one thing especially), takes the remote that controls the mind (where the channels of the mind are often the normal human senses), either to feel, know, hear, think or hold or be held.

This is an obvious secret; that particular thing is the central constituent of the human heart, when carefully considered. This is because, the heart is the space for human tendency to desire, to religiously have interest in, or love a thing or an entity. Thus, whatever is enthroned in human heart quickly controls their mind, which likewise controls the senses of human ability to relate with their innerman. The human innerman therefore, is ever strange to them until they have discovered what exactly takes the center of their believe – the zenith of their heart… this is just why you cannot trust yourself; you do not know who you are, or who you are called or meant to be…

The existential human mind craves a nostalgia of the unreal, since they have failed to discover the reality of the things that walk with them daily. They ask questions like, who am I?, what am I here for?, what is my essence?, what on earth do I live for?… You would imagine how subtle realities walk with you always, yet you chase after the wind because you never knew yourself.



However, never forget the tales of the Machine and the Manual… sure you want to remember …

A machine was made, the first of its kind at that. It was made to function just in a way no other machine does or could do. Three operators were called to operate. One thought in is mind – I will troubleshoot it, press a number of commands at a time, then know where it goes wrong or right. The second thought in his mind, I will operate it however, go through every function it gives until I get the use… the third one asked a question; where is the manual to this machine? It can only lack one if it lacks a good maker as well as…

Get the gist! Our lives are as wounded as how many wrong commands we have pressed towards purpose till now. And as successful as how rightfully we have followed the manual till now. Constantly, only the maker of the machine has the manual, and the only scroll that contains its lettering is the human heart – the centre for human belief. Men who commit suicide, lose hope or get retarded have consistently lost cognizance to the knob that opens and moves their mind to work – it is that particular thing, believe or reality that sits within your heart. The question is, if the heart is the Spring of Life, what is it that pumps existence and essence from your heart?

Here, your mind is both the subject(actor) and object(receiver) of the commands that come from the centre space of your existence – your heart – the Spring of Life…

So, you may have to think again, how worthy when you take that believe, motivation, relationship, faith, dream, vision, ideal, idea, understanding and that particular thing that comes peculiar to you. Watch it, it soon takes charge of your entire life; is it worth it?