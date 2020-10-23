Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Who Am I (REALLY)?

Questioning Our Identity

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Self-Identity is a set of beliefs we have about ourselves. It includes our culture, race, gender, religion, academic, and career success. We all have two layers of identity – personal identity (how we perceive ourselves) and social identity (how others perceive us).

When we are children, we begin to integrate our personal and social identity. When we are bullied and/or ostracized based on our self-identity, it can cause lasting psychological damage that results from the lack of self-esteem.

As adolescents, we often question who we are and start to put words to our identity, but the quest does not stop there. Defining our identity is a recurring lifelong challenge. In our late teens and as adults, acceptance from our peers or the absence of it, continues to impact our emotional health.

Emotionally healthy people can detach from the perceived roles and expectations of others and find validation for their choices within themselves. However, many young adults will choose their path based on the prestige they think it will provide, only to find out later in life that they are in the wrong profession.

We continue to revisit the same identity questions we first asked in adolescence and young adults, throughout our lives. The questions remain the same but the answers change, sometimes dramatically, over the course of our life.

Think about it – when was the last time you looked yourself in the mirror, either literally or metaphorically, and asked yourself identity questions? Who am I? What do I stand for? What am I doing with my life? Is this what I am all about?

If you are anything like me, these questions surface during major milestone or crisis situations. We wrestle with these questions when we experience significant changes in our lives – grief often bubbles our identity to the forefront.

The first time I remember feeling shattered by my identity was in 2001. I had over identified with my work without realizing how strong my identity was tied to my role. I was blindsided when I lost that job and no longer knew who I was or what to do with myself.

Believe it or not, this over-attachment is common and creates a lot of loss for those in similar situations. Today, in the age of social media, many people identify with their on-line persona and struggle to be who they pretend they are.

Today there is another challenge to our identity that affects 7-10% of us that take DNA tests. After weeks waiting to find out about our ancestors, we open the results only to learn that we join a new class of people -NPE (not parent expected). I was 50 when I learned that the man I knew as my father was not my biological dad.

Who Am I (Really) – took a whole new twist with that genetic revelation and to say the earths axis tipped under my feet would be an understatement. The quest to understand who we really are is a life long journey that can open and close many doors.

As humans, we constantly reevaluate ourselves, our goals, our dreams, our lives. Sometimes our identity related issues appear in our dreams and in our unconscious thoughts. In our continual quest to understand ourselves, questioning – “Who Am I (Really)?” helps steer us along the journey of life.

Talking to a coach or therapist can help you let go of unhealthy attachment to any given identity and help you reconnect to a more authentic self. They can also help you free yourself from the shackles of shame that might be holding you back from making true, free choices and from living a fulfilling and joyful life.

    Profile Avatar

    Shari Lueck, Integrative Mental Health Coach at Bridges2Bravery

    Shari Lueck is an Author, Speaker, and Integrative Mental Health Coach.  Her new book - My Skeletons Have Names is getting rave reviews and is being compared to Glennon Doyle.

    Homeless twice before the age of 19, Shari has lived a full life sprinkled with extraordinary events and unbelievable circumstances.  After her first failed suicide attemt at 18, she had a dream to help ordinary people that were suffering so that nobody ever had to feel alone. Since then, Shari has coached hundreds of people and pre-pandemic 2020, Shari finally decided to hang up her hat as an executive in Corporate America and dedicated her life to fulfilling her dreams.  Shari is the founder of Bridges2Bravery and is committed to helping women & men reignite their creative spark so they can turn their unmet and dormant dreams into real life.  Shari has 5 grown children, a beloved Australian shepherd, and lives in the midwest, with her husband.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Shifts That Will Help You Overcome Identity Crisis

    by Lena Papadopoulos
    Community//

    Inadequacy Enlightened

    by Laura Aversano
    Community//

    Rethinking Gender & Identity In The Age Of Fluidity

    by Martina Olbertova

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.