Who am I really?

Of late, I'm getting messages from many sides which is in sync with my inner voices. The Q&A sessions they have are astounding – questions my inner voices have and the profound messages I receive. Funny at times. What a blissful feeling that!

Of late, I’m getting messages from many sides which is in sync with my inner voices. The Q&A sessions they have are astounding – questions my inner voices have and the profound messages I receive. Funny at times. What a blissful feeling that!

I got into a state of flow recently and then I found my magic while in stillness which has allowed me to access my power zone with superb ease.

Coming to think of it, I’ve been wondering about the energies a lot since Feb this year. They have made me ponder upon the Divine Feminine and the Divine Masculine energies within me.

I have made peace with them both and now consciously access what energy I need at a given point in time. I’m grateful for that.

The energies I could understand, feel, and access are:

1. Divine Feminine – Create, nurture, grow, resilience, awareness, flow, manifest, warm, light, connections, warrior and love. It is mainly ENERGY.

2. Divine Masculine – Strength, courage, light, influence, inspire, impact, strategy, drive, ideas, humour, freedom, warrior and power. It is mainly MATTER.

In short, I see these forces as a combination of Energy (F) and Matter (M) which when accessed can help us set the right intentions and manifest all that we want.

So who am I really? I am getting to know…

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

