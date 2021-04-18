All my life, I thought I was an extrovert. No, an introvert. No, an ambivert. What am I? Who am I? A mix of all or something else? A happy person but with an enormous chunk of solitude internally. I always thought I was a bit different from others, one second, I was a chatterbox, and the next second was like a mum monk. A loner who wanted to be understood, wanted to be heard or, someone who was not overshadowed and enveloped in others’ glory—an overwhelming surge of questions preyed upon my thinking for the longest time.

I vividly remember as a growing teenager I used to take my notepad, a plate full of fruits and used to find my cozy private corner on my house’s terrace. My creative juices used to pour in at full speed; I used to fill the papers, top to bottom, with my jumbled up thoughts. I had no idea what I was doing; all I knew, I was gulping the apples, the oranges, and mangoes with my gray cells working in different directions. My heart used to go on a roller coaster ride, but I did not stop.

I AM, are two of the most powerful words that shape us externally and internally. Things happen in life, that’s okay. People disappoint us, that’s okay. We disappoint ourselves, that’s okay. Have no doubt that we all are unique and have something very prized to offer each other. Take the time out, peek within yourself, ignore the external noise and clutter; you will be pleasantly surprised to say hello to yourself!

Embalm your wounds.

Roll out the red carpet for yourself.

Enshrine yourself forever in your heart.

Honor the promises you made to yourself.

Always count yourself #1.

Who am I

An amalgamation

Illusory and whimsical

Concrete and subliminal

Who am I

A tank full of emotions

An ocean full of love

A force beyond the sun

A force beyond the moon

A force beyond the bounds

A force looking beyond the horizon

Who am I

A dancing ballerina

Inundated in hope

Inundated in desire

Inundated in solitude

Who am I

Black and white

Flawed and warped

Confounded with shades of gray

Beyond the realm of reality

Who am I

With a numb smile

Frozen chuckles

Shattered bonds

Yet self-assured

Yet empathetic

Yet sanguine

Who am I

A soul tiptoeing

A soul yearning

A soul-seeking

A soul unearthing

Who am I

A whiff of air

A lost droplet

A stumbled rock

Who am I

Soaked in my reflection

Immersed in my flame

Igniting the fire

Smoking cinders

Drenched in nature’s symphonies

Ruminating and musing

In the quest

To search

Who am I

Living with a zeal

Ardently waiting

To close this chapter

With acceptance, grace, and cheer