Whitney Stein: “Perfection doesn’t exist”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Whitney Stein.

Whitney Stein is an attorney and is passionate about advocating for mental health discussions surrounding OCD, Anxiety, and Perfectionism. After years practicing law, Whitney now owns and operates a successful electronic payment processing company with her husband and business partner.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me!

I was born and raised in New York. When I was 3 years old my parents, who were young at the time, divorced for a multitude of reasons. As cliché as it sounds, I was forced to grow up earlier than most of my peers. At a young age, I was tasked with finding the balance of how to be the perfect bright spot in each of my parents lives during the demise of our family unit, as well as witnessing some of the not-so-great aspects that comes with a divorce.

Though it would take until I was 35 to receive a formal and proper diagnosis of OCD and Perfectionism, I believe that my mental health disorders fed off of being exposed to a lot more than I should have been at such a young age. This is not to say that my entire childhood was made up of trauma, and though it was no fault of my parents (they certainly did the best they could), OCD and perfectionism certainly thrive in these types of situations, especially when one feels vulnerable as a child.

I always excelled at school and took my schoolwork very seriously. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a Lawyer, and it was probably my perfectionism that got me through all those grueling years of school to realize my dream, but not without sacrifice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is a hard one! Anyone who studies Buddhist teachings and mindfulness knows that the teachings are chock full of quotes to live by! However, one that is apropos to this interview would be a quote from the great American Buddhist nun Pema Chodron: “There’s a common misunderstanding among all the human beings who have ever been born on earth that the best way to live is to try to avoid pain and just try to get comfortable.” What Pema is talking about here is the suffering that occurs on top of the suffering we already endure through life’s everyday pain, when we try to avoid what is already inevitable. It is inevitable that we will all experience discomfort, criticism, sadness, and anger as well as it is inevitable that we will all experience joy, pleasure, bliss, and contentment. These encompass the human experience. The point is that we cannot have one without the other. Trying to be “perfect” and avoid life’s dark moments only adds to our suffering. It adds another layer of suffering where there doesn’t need to be. I think when I realized that my need to be perfect stemmed from the fear of experiencing any pain at all, was pretty life changing for me. The truth is that pain and discomfort are inevitable as a human, but also nothing lasts forever. I try to live my life with this understanding every day.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“When Things Fall Apart.” By Pema Chodron. About four years ago, after the birth of my second child, I was suffering with post-partum anxiety for the second time, I began my study with a mindfulness coach in efforts to help with my intense anxiety. The teachings were rooted primarily in Buddhist Teachings and Buddhist Psychology. The great Pema Chodron was a large part of these teachings, and this book in particular. When I read this book, it was the first time I felt that I could relax into the discomfort of anxiety and perfectionism and start viewing my struggles as part of being human rather than something that needed to be “fixed.” I felt like Pema was speaking to me directly with her wisdom and for the first time I realized that there was more to my life than being perfect. I felt that my pain was something to be worked with, not fixed, and it gave me hope that none of the hard stuff lasts forever.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance: I am a firm believer that when you have a dream for yourself this is the number one motivating factor for you to accomplish the tasks that go along with achieving the dream, no matter the difficulty. For example, it was my dream from a young age to become a Lawyer. I was passionate about my dream to become a lawyer, so when it turned out that I wasn’t accepted the first time I applied to law school, I didn’t give up. I took the LSATs again and never stopped chasing my dream. I persevered through the heartache of not being accepted the first time I applied because I knew I wanted to chase this dream and accomplish it. Achieving the dream was more important than any setback I experienced. How many times in your life can you say you gave up on something because in the end it just wasn’t that important to you? You need to figure out what the dream is, that will be your motivating factor for success. Considerate: As cliché as it sounds, you will never be half the success that you set out to be without acknowledging the efforts of others to help elevate you. It never costs anything to be kind, it never hurts to say thank you, and going out of your way to be mindful of a loved one’s feelings who may be sacrificing for you to achieve your success does not go unnoticed. This was very much the truth for my personal relationships during law school AND when I was studying to become a yoga teacher. The sacrifices made by my husband, family, and friends in order to help me achieve my dreams was never lost on me and made it all the easier for them to support me when I acknowledged their sacrifices so I could achieve my goals. Integrity: Being a success means more than just achieving your goals, making money, and having people acknowledge that you “made it.” If you aren’t considered a person of integrity, then any success you may have think you have achieved in your lifetime isn’t half as valuable without the respect of your peers. You never want to be known as someone who stepped over the needs of others or as a person with questionable values. The key to success in my profession is the confidence that others have in you to perform your job well because you are a person of honesty and integrity. In my profession, morals and ethics are of utmost importance. If you can go to sleep at night knowing you did your best and you, did it with integrity, then no one can take that success away from you.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A “perfectionist” is someone who is rigid in their thought process in that everything has to be “just so” according to their own high standards. That is, someone who sets rigidly high standards in terms of performing and completing a task, their way of thinking, and views of the world. A perfectionist tends to be overly self-critical and does not deal well with any type of criticism, even if constructive. This type of rigid thinking and need for all tasks to be “just right” is often what results in paralysis from a perfectionist. If left untreated, the list of tasks a perfectionist is able to perform to his or her satisfaction could become increasingly small, therefore resulting in procrastination and/or paralysis in completing tasks for fear of not being “perfect.”

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

It’s certainly a fine line! A little bit of perfectionistic tendencies can certainly be a driver for success. For example, most perfectionists have an exquisite attention to detail. Aside from this usually becoming debilitating, the drive to get it right and be on the alert for errors could mean all the difference to the client and the outcome of their case, especially in the legal field.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionism can make your world very small. It is a little known fact that perfectionists can seem lazy to the outside world. A person who truly suffers from perfectionism may have difficulty getting started and/or finishing tasks for fear that it won’t turn out exactly the way they want it to, or they are incapable of getting it absolutely perfect. Of course, the list of tasks and projects accomplished can start to shrink and can even trickle from work into personal life. Even the smallest tasks such as grocery shopping can become a challenge. As a recovering perfectionist, when I was at my absolute worst, I had difficulty going to the store and deciding which groceries to pick for the week. If this sounds or feels familiar, there is no shame in getting the help you need. There are plenty of specialized resources who can help with this issue.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

It doesn’t “feel right” — For a perfectionist, decision paralysis or completion of a task or project can feel insurmountable because they aren’t getting that “just right” feeling. For example, focusing on one detail of a project and working tirelessly to get it “just right” before you can move ahead. In this case, done is better than perfect. Fear of criticism and embarrassment — This is probably at the top of the driving factors why a perfectionist will “get stuck.” The fear of being publicly embarrassed by someone pointing out a flaw in their work or the thought that even constructive criticism means they are viewed as “inadequate” or “inept” can be debilitating.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Perfection doesn’t exist — For most perfectionists, the idea of completing a task without incident and with “ideal results” is their motivating factor; however, most times those standards are impossible to meet and can backfire into not completing anything at all. The idea of “perfection” is very subjective, and it’s important to remember that what one deems as “perfect” another may deem as flawed. The name of the game is performance to the best of your ability with the understanding that perfection doesn’t exist. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable — Perfectionism is largely based on avoiding feeling uncomfortable. When we realize that unpleasant feelings of moving through a task may be inevitable for us, and that doesn’t necessarily mean we are failing, we can start moving through our tasks without the weight of needing to produce a perfect result. Done is better than perfect — This is especially true when you are on a deadline. It’s important to recognize the distinction between when you are getting stuck on something because it needs your attention or getting stuck because it doesn’t “feel right.” This is definitely a practice but gets easier with time, patience, and attention to the present moment. This doesn’t mean you should complete your project or task carelessly with no thought given to the end result, but start to become aware of when you may be getting stuck and ask yourself “does this need extra attention or am I falling into old habits?” Don’t cling to past mistakes — It’s the human condition to remember our old mistakes and apply them as lessons for the future. Trouble arises when we let those mistakes govern our ability to move forward with future tasks. Assigning the weight of our mistakes to the next project out of fear only reinforces the negativity of those past mistakes, making us feel hopeless that we will ever get it “right.” Take the lesson from the mistake, don’t carry the feelings with you. Ask yourself “Is this the most loving thing I can do for myself?” — Often times perfectionists lack confidence in their ability to get the job done without a mistake. This makes them hypervigilant, and the fear turns into negative self-talk. One of the most potent questions you can ask in moments of perfectionistic thinking is “is this the moving loving things I can do for myself?” This is something my mindfulness teacher taught me, and it was the most powerful lesson I have learned during recovery. Don’t let fear and self-criticism keep you from being great. Feel the fear and do it anyway and more importantly, do your work with compassion for yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My goal is to inspire others to talk about mental health in all walks of life. It’s been a subject that’s been taboo for too long. I used to believe as an Attorney and professional in the corporate world that I needed to keep my mental health issues a secret. That I would somehow lose my job or people would view me differently, which only added to the shame and suffering. After the year we have been through with this pandemic, mental health issues are at an all-time high. If this year has shown us anything, it’s the importance of speaking out and advocating for causes that collectively affect humanity, and mental health is certainly one of them. It’s inspiring that people are taking the stigma out of the conversation surrounding mental health issues. This is what I’ve dedicated most of my time to since my hiatus from the law profession. If I can inspire one person to get the help they need and feel a little less alone in doing so than I’m doing what I set out to do.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Goldie Hawn! Not only do I admire her work in film, but she advocates for the mental health and well-being of children with her nonprofit organization MindUP.

