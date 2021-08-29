Whitney Hoffman-Bennett Of CallRail: “Flexibility”

Flexibility: Remote work allows employees to have more flexible schedules. As long as communication is transparent, we at CallRail are open to employees running an errand, scheduling doctor appointments, or taking a mid-afternoon break to go pick up their kids from school. This allows for far more work-life balance.

Whitney Hoffman-Bennett is the VP of Talent & Culture at CallRail. With a decade of experience in human resources and a specialty in rapidly growing SaaS start-ups, Whitney expertly balances the needs of employees with the needs of the business. She is passionate about fostering a culture where people are excited about the work they do and the team they’re working with.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Since the start of my career, I have never not worked at a startup. In fact, I began my career in sales at a startup, later transitioning into a human resources career at another startup. In that role, I had the opportunity to delve into a variety of projects and get a full glimpse at the workings of each department. As I continued in HR, I sought out a company with a great culture and a healthy work/life balance. I heard about CallRail and it seemed like a mutually beneficial opportunity. The culture was appealing to me, but I especially liked the intentionality of the role that was being offered. It was HR, but the team called it talent and culture, as it was not a stereotypical HR role. In the last year, the role has evolved and has given me opportunities to do and learn more than I ever have before.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started your career?

I entered human resources because I’m passionate about people and wanted to help employees navigate the inner workings and complexities of corporate life. While that still drives me in my career, I’ve certainly learned that what I thought my day-to-day as an HR professional would be is quite different from the reality. I’m of course constantly working with people–but I’m also creating the policies and designing the details that drive our people operations.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Human resources is a fun industry, but there are also a lot of “not so fun” days. One of the most challenging aspects of HR is watching employees leave your company. The first time one of my direct employees put in their notice with me, it was incredibly hard to not take their exit personally and convince myself that I had done something wrong. This mistake helped me learn how to be not only a better HR professional, but also a better manager–ultimately, when an employee leaves on good terms, it can be a mutually beneficial and exciting opportunity for all parties involved. The former employee is able to grow in a new role that is challenging for them–and your company benefits from having champions singing its praises from outside of the company. At the end of the day, business is business and people will move on from companies, but that doesn’t mean coworker relationships have to end or that bridges have to be burned.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Employee burnout is an issue that’s grown even more in the past year, as the world has gone remote. In order to avoid burnout, business leaders need to truly know their employees and recognize their work. When employees feel valued, there is a motivation to keep working. By knowing what’s going on in their lives, encouraging PTO, and letting employees step away as needed, teams can thrive.

Additionally, leaders and managers should hold career path check-ins. Helping employees set and achieve their career goals keeps their job interesting. Most importantly, it gives employees a sense of ownership over their growth and career path.

Finally, implementing wellness programs can help employees avoid burnout and showcase true care. At CallRail, we value work-life balance with one of our culture statements being “Turn It Off.” This means we prioritize taking care of ourselves and our community. We know it’s okay–and encouraged–to close the laptop and turn off the phone to really enjoy time away from work. We implement this policy in a variety of ways throughout the year, but particularly focus on it during Mental Health Awareness Month in May. CallRail offered employees a free three-month subscription to the Calm app and held morning headspace times before work.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

While there are many different attitudes towards remote work, there are certainly many benefits, including:

No commute : Employees can take their time in the morning and not deal with traffic on their way to the office. At the end of the day, they don’t have to fight traffic to pick up their kids (if they have them) which leads to more quality family time, and often less stress leads to better work.

: Employees can take their time in the morning and not deal with traffic on their way to the office. At the end of the day, they don’t have to fight traffic to pick up their kids (if they have them) which leads to more quality family time, and often less stress leads to better work. Focus : Prior to the pandemic, the trend of ‘open office environments’ meant employees had to get into the zone to start their work and drown out the noises and energy around them. For some people, it can be easier to focus at home as they can better control their work environment.

: Prior to the pandemic, the trend of ‘open office environments’ meant employees had to get into the zone to start their work and drown out the noises and energy around them. For some people, it can be easier to focus at home as they can better control their work environment. Flexibility: Remote work allows employees to have more flexible schedules. As long as communication is transparent, we at CallRail are open to employees running an errand, scheduling doctor appointments, or taking a mid-afternoon break to go pick up their kids from school. This allows for far more work-life balance.

Comfort: For a lot of people, it can be comfortable to work from home! Many people dress in more relaxing clothes or may have a really comfy desk chair — some employees may even get to work with a dog in their lap. Regardless of the situation, comfort can be a very simple but nice benefit of working remotely.

For a lot of people, it can be comfortable to work from home! Many people dress in more relaxing clothes or may have a really comfy desk chair — some employees may even get to work with a dog in their lap. Regardless of the situation, comfort can be a very simple but nice benefit of working remotely. Cost savings: Companies save money on commercial office space and can pass those savings to employees.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Employee relationships can suffer: When not in the office, you miss out on those random interactions that can lead to a better working relationship. Gone are the days when you can just “pop in” and check on people or chat together at lunch. While it’s certainly possible to build relationships via video calls, it can feel less organic, and therefore be more challenging

When not in the office, you miss out on those random interactions that can lead to a better working relationship. Gone are the days when you can just “pop in” and check on people or chat together at lunch. While it’s certainly possible to build relationships via video calls, it can feel less organic, and therefore be more challenging Work/life balance can become unhealthy: When your office is 3 steps from your couch, your bedroom, your kitchen, etc. it’s harder to “turn it off.” Your home is your work, and your work is your home. It can become difficult to set visible boundaries when you can’t physically walk (or drive) away from the building everyday–so it’s important for employers to encourage work/life balance boundaries to their employee base.

When your office is 3 steps from your couch, your bedroom, your kitchen, etc. it’s harder to “turn it off.” Your home is your work, and your work is your home. It can become difficult to set visible boundaries when you can’t physically walk (or drive) away from the building everyday–so it’s important for employers to encourage work/life balance boundaries to their employee base. Team communication can feel fragmented: It can be easy to misinterpret messages when communicating via email, Slack, text, etc. Tone isn’t delivered as intended and there can be blocks when someone misinterprets a message.

It can be easy to misinterpret messages when communicating via email, Slack, text, etc. Tone isn’t delivered as intended and there can be blocks when someone misinterprets a message. Technology (specifically Zoom) fatigue: Video calls often become exhausting. Staring at yourself in the camera isn’t typically fun, much less staring at yourself for hours.

Video calls often become exhausting. Staring at yourself in the camera isn’t typically fun, much less staring at yourself for hours. The number of distractions can increase (especially for working parents): Everyone has a different office situation. Some recent college graduates may have multiple roommates and may have a hard time finding a quiet place. Some employees may be parents and have kids in the background of a Zoom call.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Prioritize employee relationships: It’s important to first lean into the relationships with your employees. Prior to the pandemic, many employees may have taken for granted how easy it was to just check in on someone face-to-face. It’s crucial to be deliberate about taking time to connect with people each week and ensuring that your employee relationships don’t suffer.

It’s important to first lean into the relationships with your employees. Prior to the pandemic, many employees may have taken for granted how easy it was to just check in on someone face-to-face. It’s crucial to be deliberate about taking time to connect with people each week and ensuring that your employee relationships don’t suffer. Turn it off: Setting boundaries is crucial in the world of remote work. If possible, set up a separate workspace so you can clearly define the boundary between where you sleep and where you work. Once you “cross that line” and exit your workspace, don’t go back until absolutely necessary. It’s important to turn it off for your own health and career success.

Setting boundaries is crucial in the world of remote work. If possible, set up a separate workspace so you can clearly define the boundary between where you sleep and where you work. Once you “cross that line” and exit your workspace, don’t go back until absolutely necessary. It’s important to turn it off for your own health and career success. Emphasize communication: Jump on a call. While you can’t “pop in” to someone’s office, you can make a quick phone call. Avoid the issue of fragmented or misinterpreted communication and ensure that your employees/coworkers are understanding the intent of your message. My team has benefited from standing calls on Wednesday mornings where the team chats through anything and everything. It is a great time to connect with one another as we would if we were all in the office.

Jump on a call. While you can’t “pop in” to someone’s office, you can make a quick phone call. Avoid the issue of fragmented or misinterpreted communication and ensure that your employees/coworkers are understanding the intent of your message. My team has benefited from standing calls on Wednesday mornings where the team chats through anything and everything. It is a great time to connect with one another as we would if we were all in the office. Take a break from video calls: At CallRail, we address meeting fatigue through Focus Fridays. Starting at noon every Friday, we ensure no meetings are scheduled so employees can have a break and truly focus on projects/tasks ahead of the weekend, without having to join another video call.

At CallRail, we address meeting fatigue through Focus Fridays. Starting at noon every Friday, we ensure no meetings are scheduled so employees can have a break and truly focus on projects/tasks ahead of the weekend, without having to join another video call. Communicate your work situation: While distractions are oftentimes unavoidable, it’s important to communicate your work environment to your coworkers. Like many other remote work issues, the solution to this is communication. As a mom, there are many times I must shut off work due to my children’s needs. In those instances, I make sure to communicate early and often, both to my manager and to my teams, so they know exactly when I am available. We are all in the same boat, trying to navigate “remote work” (even after a year of it). People understand that distractions are out of your control, just be sure to communicate through them.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

One of the best ways to ensure productivity is to carve out uninterrupted time for yourself. This can look differently for different people. When remote work began, I made the mistake of thinking that I needed to be constantly available. Transparent communication and immediate communication are two different things. When I was able to be transparent and communicate with my teams that I scheduled uninterrupted time to get certain tasks completed, I was far more productive. Another simple tip is to take a break. Oftentimes, getting up, stretching your legs or grabbing a glass of water can help increase productivity as well. Finally, it can be helpful to seek out and integrate tools to increase productivity while working from home. For example, we give employees a subscription to Caveday, a global community that leads deep focus Zoom sessions to provide space for people to get work done.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Do you have suggestions for avoiding potential obstacles with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Team stand ups have been the most beneficial thing for my team. I encourage others that are used to being together in person to try this as well. It allows us to always feel in the loop and have a bit of consistent time to touch base. As far as avoiding potential obstacles, we have a survey tool that provides an easy way to collect feedback. Managers will always have their team’s responses to reflect on and come back to, as a lot of things can get “lost” in remote work. Managers can then utilize those responses to better understand their team members and know how they might want feedback. It’s imperative to know your employees, as we’ve lost those organic opportunities to just meet at the lunch table and talk for a while.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Like many other companies, CallRail worked to continue and even improve its culture over the last year. We had Employee Resource Groups prior to the pandemic, however they significantly grew due to the isolation and challenges brought on over the last year. Our ERGs, Women’s Circle, Black and Brown, and Rainbow Collection, serve as a powerful source of connection and education. These groups held remote events to bring our teams together and discuss current events. Additionally, we held company wide culture events, like magic shows or improv shows, and we would send gift cards for people to order dinner for the evening. We also hosted a book club to give employees a chance to connect on something outside of work. I recommend companies listen to their employees when it comes to culture events–and if employees start to plan events naturally, encourage it!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In a world of technology, I would like to inspire people to prioritize human connection. Technology is a powerful tool for virtual connection, but we must also remember to put our phones down and talk to people, face to face. There’s no shortcut to get the benefits of in-person interactions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “life lesson quote” is by Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” With all that’s happened in the last year, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the negative, but this quote has always helped me to focus on the positive. While there are a lot of “boos” there are also a lot of “cheers” — we just have to listen for them and look for them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/whitneybennettphr/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!