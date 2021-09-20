Whitney Curry of Pacaso: “Home means many things to many people”

Home means many things to many people; there is not one right or wrong way to experience “home,” and it’s very personal. It might be a house or apartment, or it might be a feeling of comfort and security. That’s what makes it an interesting, and complex, category to work in.

Whitney is the CMO at Pacaso, a second home real estate startup. She launched her career at Zillow as the company’s first intern, and throughout her 12-year tenure she played a key role in growing the brand into a household name, holding leadership positions across PR and marketing. She is a seasoned leader who is passionate about bringing the voice of the customer into daily decision making. Prior to Pacaso, Whitney co-founded Kingston Marketing Group, a Seattle-based marketing agency.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My mother has been a real estate agent for more than 25 years. As a child, our dinnertime conversations were often about real estate, which sparked an interest in the industry at a young age. I was fortunate to land an internship with Zillow, and I ended up loving the real estate startup space. Zillow’s founders and early leaders were entrepreneurs from a variety of industries, and they came together to solve a problem unique to real estate — empowering consumers to more easily search for and find homes. Zillow was pioneering a new category of real estate search, while also building the brand, which was exciting, challenging and inspiring. The foundational work we did at Zillow is analogous to what we’re doing at Pacaso: creating a new category of second home ownership — co-ownership — and introducing people to the brand.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my core values is “assume positive intent,” and I apply this principle to everyone in my personal and professional life. I strive to see the glass half full and go into a situation or conversation with the assumption that people are operating with positive intentions. This is relevant in every aspect of my life, from interactions with colleagues to discussions with my spouse.

When I’m about to meet with a direct report, for example, and I have concerns about a project they’re working on, I approach the conversation from a positive perspective. Instead of assuming the person is disengaged, I assume they’ve encountered a blocker they need help with, or they don’t have all the resources they need to be successful. I find it’s much more productive to approach a situation with an attitude of, “I know you’re working hard, and how can I help you succeed?” rather than “You’re doing something wrong.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re in a high-growth phase at Pacaso, and we’re actively expanding to new markets. We are already in dozens of top second home destinations, with plans to expand internationally. Becoming a global company is a significant step in our evolution, as it gives us the opportunity to introduce our offering to more people throughout the world. Helping more families live an enriched life through second home ownership is exciting and energizing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Pacaso is mission-driven and customer-obsessed. We go above and beyond for our buyers and owners. One of my favorite customer stories is from early Pacaso second home owners Angela and Nkem, who have five school-aged kids and often struggled to find accommodations that worked well for their large family. Owning a Pacaso provided them with an ideal home-away-from-home experience. Nkem shared, “All the things that Pacaso does are the things that I don’t want to do. I don’t want to worry about upkeep — I want to spend time with my sons, my daughters, my wife.”

Nkem really summarizes what we hear from so many families: Owning a second home with Pacaso is bringing more joy to their lives, and providing a place for them to bond and create memories with their loved ones — but without the hassles that often come with homeownership. It’s empowering to help families enjoy their dream home with less headache.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of Pacaso, has been a colleague of mine for 15+ years. He interviewed me at Zillow for my first intern position, and then was a sponsor and mentor for years to come. He’s an example of a remarkable entrepreneur as well as a servant leader, and those attributes have helped shape my career and leadership style. He’s a great example of a leader who truly lives by his values, and I’m grateful for his ongoing support.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I’m excited about innovative solutions to housing challenges that are modernizing the real estate industry. From ADUs to co-ownership, there are new approaches to better utilize the existing housing stock that increase access to housing accessibility and affordability. I am also excited to see technology continue to modernize aspects of the real estate transaction, like virtual floor plans and home staging, and 1-click tour booking. The shopping process keeps getting more seamless. Finally, I see the industry becoming more diverse, from agents and brokers to real estate innovators like Pacaso. This will help us better serve all buyers and sellers, which is really important when you’re talking about an area as fundamental as housing.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I’d encourage leaders to foster a positive, collaborative culture and keep the customer at the center. Pacaso is a distributed company, with employees in 20+ states. We work intentionally to inject customer feedback into our daily work, and we constantly communicate about the customers’ needs.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Home means many things to many people; there is not one right or wrong way to experience “home,” and it’s very personal. It might be a house or apartment, or it might be a feeling of comfort and security. That’s what makes it an interesting, and complex, category to work in. Don’t assume your wants, needs and experiences surrounding home are the same as your customer’s. Focus on the individuality of home and explore the specific needs of each customer. The old adage is true: Real estate is local. But that doesn’t just apply to towns, neighborhoods and your local contact list. It’s also something to keep in mind when developing solutions to business challenges. It’s not easy! I think a lot of people see the success of a few celebrity agents, HGTV home flippers or companies like Zillow and think real estate is an easy way to make money fast — but just like any business, top performers in the industry work hard, adapt to changing technologies and preferences, and are constantly looking for innovative ways to solve consumer problems. There’s plenty of room for new ideas. Real estate has been around forever, but it’s definitely not “old school.” The last 20 years or so have shown just how dynamic the industry can be, with companies creating new categories within the space (Zillow, Airbnb, Pacaso to name a few), big advances in tech and investment, and lots of opportunity ahead.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to help more people enjoy an enriched life through second home ownership. It’s where some of the most memorable moments in your life can happen!

