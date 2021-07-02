Whispers Of The Wailing Wall: Rika Zarai #Israel

Have you ever touched the very tenderness of stone? Have you ever sat at a wall to hear its wails? The cries of the past, and hopes for the future. Have you? One day, should you journey to the capital of Jerusalem, take some time to visit the Wailing Wall. Sit among the people, and embrace the atmosphere of the space! It is a place of love. It is a place of holistic delight. Soaking up the atmosphere, and nectar of the prayers, as spoken in the atmosphere. The Hebrew text is laid in boxes, for others to lay down and experience. There are yearnings and spaces of holiness to experience. One can’t help, but to feel the reigns of blessings falling down on the space. If you are open to them, you will receive them. Blessings upon blessings!

Now, that you are there, close your eyes and imagine a song of the city. It is a song, which praises the city of Jerusalem and a special place of remembrance. What is it about the Wailing Wall, which serves as one of many symbols of sacredness, for the holy city of Jerusalem? Perhaps, its because you can lay the pain of loss, within that very spacing. One’s troubles are quietly laid. Even when surrounded by others, no one else sees. In this space, it’s a sacred trust between you and the Most High. And yet, we are still within the song. Yerushalayim! Yerushalayim! It is a pleasant sound, indeed!

Observing the 1973 video for the song, “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav,” one legendary, Israeli maiden paints the narrative for movement in that space. The viewer is presented with glimpses of Jewish people, actively within the Wailing Wall. Yes, we observe the beauty of moving through this haven of spiritual protection. One question coming to mind addresses the feminine presence. Other than the singer, herself, where is the feminine presence? Where are the Jewish women in a wall, which wails? Where are they? Now, such is a question worth answering.

In English, “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav” means “Jerusalem of Gold.” The lyrics to the song are a poetry’s pleasure.

Avir harim tzalul kayayin, The mountain air is clear as wine

Vereiach oranim, And the scent of pines

Nisa beru’ach ha’arbayim, Is carried on the breeze of twilight

Im kol pa’amonim, With the sound of bells

Chorus

Yerushalayim shel zahav, Jerusalem of gold

Veshel nechoset veshel, And of copper and of light

Halo lechol shirayich ani kinor, Behold, I am a violin for all your songs

What is enticingly Earthly surrounding this song is its connection of treasure to the sensory. The sound of bells. Scent of pines. Breeze of twilight. It is the human sensory, and our immersion of such, which gives life to the treasures surrounding us. Bells are beautiful because they bring pleasure and artistry to the human ears; echoing through Earth’s natural acoustics. Bells, and other sensory decoratives, are the living proof, that the Earth and humanity are forever within a dance of producing music. In fact, the Earth is a healer, and an instrument. The lyrics of this song attest to that.

Another holistic attribute, concerning this song, is how it highlights the real beauties of gold and those Earthly treasures. Gold, copper, silver, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and other jewels are tools, which are used for the connection between Earth’s and Heaven’s artistry. Such sacred treasures create a sense of balance. Jewels, and the wearing of jewels, should be greater than the wearing of decorative pieces, in order to increase one’s value based on numerical pricing. There is a greater value for such.

Uvame’arot asher baselah, And in the caves in the mountain

Alfei shmashot zorchot, Thousands of sun’s shine–

Nashuv nered el yam hamelach, We will once again descend to the Dead Sea

Bederech Yericho, By way of Jericho

Needless to say, water is the comforter, in the midst of it all. It is a play on words, as the Dead Sea is still part of the living. The sun sprays a treasure of wellness, throughout the land. And, as we are hearing the lyrics to the song, we still envision being surrounded by the Wailing Wall! What if hearing the bells and smelling the breeze granted us the permission we needed to release emotions, which have been pent up? What if after having passed through the markets in Jerusalem, we were unplugged in any emotional blockage of expression? Then, finally, finally, we got to the wall. We cried. We prayed. We gave thanks. For, after the wail has come, the celebration has just begun!

Rika Zarai