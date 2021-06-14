Which Self-Care Practice Are You?

Have you noticed how easily we fall into the trap of wanting to implement too many self-care practices at the same time simply because science says that x, y and z, are good for us?

We want to wake up super early to be part of the 5 AM Club, start with yoga because we’re supposed to begin the day with some grounding movement, but also follow this with some meditation, because what better time for mindfulness than when the world is quiet? I hope we’re not then forgetting to journal too, because how about gratitude and setting intentions on how to show up to our day, what to feel and which actions to take? Oh, and let’s not neglect to consume some new information, as learning is essential for self-development. And what about connection with nature to cultivate quiet and oneness, destress and boost our mood? We should probably then add in a bit of tapping, and a quick coaching and healing session. And then there’s breathwork and a cold shower – or is it a warm bath maybe with essential oils? Massages are important too, of course, because human touch heals. And amongst all of this be sure to schedule some quality time with your loved ones, because meaningful social connection is a must, just be protective of your boundaries and strict with sleep time.

I don’t know about you, but I feel exhausted just reading this – let alone thinking about actually fitting it all into 24 hours!

I followed the recommendations of experts and gurus, I jumped on the bandwagon of the most hyped trends, but somehow nothing seemed to work for me. I tried to implement many strategies at once, turning them into more chores on an already overcrowded to-do list and miserably failed at sticking to any. I wasn’t getting any happier, self-care was stressful.

Then I remembered that we are each too unique for one-size-fits-all formulas (no matter how scientifically valid) and that understanding what brings us more joy starts with getting to know ourselves better. But how do we do that?

The answer comes in one word: self-awareness. Generating it unfolds in two levels.

Level 1 (General) – The Science

Why do you do the things you do the way you do them? Why do you misevaluate the impact of events in your life? Why do you compare to others and feel miserable in the process? Why do you get used to good things and take them for granted? What are the mind biases that affect the psychology of happiness? Creating self-awareness at this level has been found to increase self-efficacy, the belief that is within our power to create positive change.

Level 2 (Individual) – Your Voice

What is the sound of your voice when no one is listening? Who are you when you tune out the external noise and connectwithin? We take little time to get to know ourselves and our core values better and rely on other people’s choices to decide what would do us good too. We forget that others have different values and needs and are navigating a different stage in their unique journey than we are. Creating self-awareness at this level is how we understand what would truly bring us contentment.

Not Your Fault

Your choices, thoughts and behaviours don’t always seem to bring the levels of contentment they promised and that is not entirely your fault. There are some tricks of the mind, or in psychological terms, mind biases at play. Here are some of them:

Miswanting – or why we are wrong about what makes us happy

Wrong feels right – or why our intuitions lie to us

Hedonic Adaptation – or why we get used to the good things in our lives

No absolutes – or why comparison makes us so miserable

Impact bias – or why we are wrong about how good or bad something will be

Focalism – or why our mind wears blinders

Immune neglect – or why we underestimate our psychological immune system

In other words, sometimes our self-care and contentment objectives fail to bring the fulfilment we expected from them due to what Professor Tim Wilson and Dan Gilbert named miswanting. Miswanting is the act of being mistaken about what we want and how much we are going to like something in the future. It is our mind insisting that we really want certain things, but when we finally obtain them, we find out they don’t bring the joy we were expecting.

But the science of wellbeing doesn’t stop at identifying the things we think make us happy but don’t and the mind biases behind them. It also explores the strategies to outsmart these tricks of the mind, and uncovers the behaviors that we normally don’t include in our happiness bucket lists but would actually bring us contentment. I call these Happy Habits.

“But Valentina you said self-care is stressful because we have so many options and now you’re telling me there’s a list full of Happy Habits? How do I find out which one is right for me?”

The Joetry Prompts

You have heard over and over again that journaling is the way to higher wellbeing and better performance, the highway to self-understanding and goal achievement, but how does one do it? In my guide Write Yourself New after presenting the science behind the things we think make us happy but don’t and the tricks of the mind behind them, I introduce the Happy Habits to outsmart those mind biases and to the practices that bring us contentment according to science. Each Happy Habit is followed by what I call a Joetry Prompt. What’s that for a fun word? A Joetry Prompt allows you to put Happy Habits into practice and reflect on them so you can take an informed decision about which one serves you at this stage in your journey. I have called them Joetry Prompts because they can be answered with journaling or poetry or both if you like (journaling + poetry = joetry), and also because frankly it is a word that primes us for joy right away.

Without this level of self-reflection, we run the risk of wanting to implement everything at once and set ourselves up for failure, or to select a practice just because it is currently popular even if it doesn’t feel right for us.

If you’d like to create more self-awareness, learn about the tricks of the mind behind your miswanting, explore Happy Habits and get to know yourself better via Joetry Prompts, then you’re ready to Write Yourself New. You can get your copy here.