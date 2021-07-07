Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Which is the Greatest of These – Minimalism, More-ism, or Essentialism?

the five questions you need to be asking yourself and what's the point, really?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Is More Less or Less More?

I’ve been on a journey towards on minimalism for quite some time.  Years before Marie Kondo was a verb, a friend brought me a copy of her book from a local used book store while visiting us in Colorado.  I soaked that little book in! 

Then, I purged. I still purge…often!  Because, there’s a voice in my mind that plays on repeat, telling me to always be ready and never hold too tightly. I love the voice some days and hate it others. I don’t have many attachments to things, I’m always getting rid of stuff, and I’m literally always “ready” to pick up and go.  Where to exactly, I’m not quite sure, but when that directive comes, I’ll be ready. 

What I’m learning these days, however, is that perhaps I have my definition of minimalism all wrong.  What if I’ve missed a handful of the essentials at the expense of minimizing and decluttering? Perhaps, in my focus on reducing things and living in a state of uproot-readiness, I’ve left out some of the essential things.  

What if instead of focusing on less, I focused on more – more space for essential moments, meaningful conversations, greater presence, and adventure?  Perhaps making this the essence of what I’m working towards would help me feel less unsettled and more fulfilled.  Maybe it would for you, too.

Our culture tells us that more-ism should be our focus. Our messy lives tell us the minimalism is the key, and the counter-culture lifestyle tells us that essentialism is what matters. Regardless of your pursuits, here are five questions you should be asking yourself:

The 5 Questions

  1. What do I really need?
  2. Is what I want something that will actually help me thrive?
  3. What am I trying to simplify or minimize that could actually be enhancing my life and the lives of those around me?
  4. When I look back on my life, what I will I say truly mattered?
  5. How can I create more space for meaning in my life?

Whether you’re pursuing more, less, or greater essentials in your life shouldn’t be the point.  It should, instead, be the means to creating a life focused on meaning, meaningful pursuits, and a life worth thriving for.  If you can create that for others, too, it’s a bonus!

    Annica Fischer, Life Coach and Business Mentor

    As a life coach and business mentor with over a decade in leadership, coaching, consulting, and training thousands of people, Annica has set out to bring others many of these actionable tips and strategies and help you break through barriers so you, too, can make your time, energy, and work count! As the host of The Tried and Truth Podcast, her conversations and work focus on helping you navigate life, motherhood, and business as you grow in your confidence, step into clarity, and show up better for the people who matter most.  From everyday insights and insider secrets to success from experts and people "in the trenches", the work she shares will leave you inspired, encouraged, and equipped to simplify your work, chase what matters, and embrace a happier, more successful YOU.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    I’m Not a Minimalist But…..

    by Carl Phillips
    minimalist clarity excess declutter
    Community//

    The Clarity Minimalism Provides

    by Laura Winter
    Technology and Humanity//

    A Computer Scientist Explains How He Practices 'Digital Minimalism'

    by Cal Newport
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.