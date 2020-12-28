Now more than ever is a time to ask yourself questions like:

On a daily basis, what do my thoughts focus on? Are they forward-thinking towards the future I desire?

How do I keep my thoughts in check? What habits am I forming around these thoughts?

Are you remembering your subconscious thoughts? This is where MOST fear-based belief systems are hidden so “positive thinking” only goes so far when the underlying program running in your heart-mind-soul is combatting those thoughts you’re trying so hard to focus on.

Where your focus goes, your energy flows. So the thoughts you have every day and then act on, that’s where your energy is going. – Natalie Viglione

The business you run, think of it as a constant flow of energy between it and the life you lead. If the root of the thoughts you have are NOT what you desire, then that’s where the transformation has to happen.

The root is the thought. The root is that subconscious program running. There are a lot of ways to get at that subconscious. Hypnosis is a fantastic way to do that. The best time to do a hypnosis (guided) is to do it at night or in the AM when you’re in theta brainwave mode (right when you’re falling asleep or waking up in the AM).

Focus on what doesn’t work for you. For example, if you’re not activating around your business in a key area that needs attention, focus on hypnosis that combats a lack of focus. If you’re having a hard time being positive, then focus on how to get rid of overthinking or negative thinking subjects. I’ll leave you with a great hypnosis channel recommendation is that of Michael Sealey, I’ve been listening to him for YEARS.

