Theres a gap in the brain

A monkey on the train

It lies in me, it lies in you

Such strange ways to show

Where I fell, where you go

Where do you and I begin?

Yesterday left history

Tomorrow God’s mystery

Together and apart

We start

Lose all notion of this space

You and I have left this place

It flows in me, it flows in you

All is here just left us two

What shall we do now?

Here we end and we begin

Running in this life again

Together and apart

We start