Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Where in the world are black women economists?

They are everywhere working simply as economists.

By

The New York Times published, Economics, Dominated by White Men, Is Roiled by Black Lives MatterThe article discussed a recent controversial tweet:

University of Chicago economist Harald Uhlig, after he criticized the Black Lives Matter organization on Twitter and equated its members with “flat earthers” over their embrace of calls to defund police departments. . . Black Americans are vastly underrepresented among economics students and professors, a wide range of data have shown.

Furthermore, the article cites black women economists as a rare breed pointing to one Professor in Michigan as prominent. In 2020, I find this troubling. Forty years ago the assessment was a need to increase the number of black economists. Foundations such as Ford and others supported graduate economic programs at Howard University (HU) and other HBCUs. Dr. Joseph Houchins (RIP), a labor economist and faculty member at Howard University made it his personal mission to recruit black women economists from undergraduate programs nationally. There were women such as Carol Canteen and Gloria Lessington, graduates of Talladega College; Carol retired as an economist from the Federal Communications Commission and Gloria retired as an economist from the Labor Department.

When I graduated from HU we were a class of 2; my colleague was Dr. Constance Solan. Dr. Solan had a productive career in government and teaching before succumbing to an illness years later. Some black women economists from that era are now retired such as Doris Epson Newsom who had a long career at the Department of Agriculture. Among black women economists is Dr. Debbie Lindsey who is a Professor in Howard’s School of Business. There are others such as Hazel Robinson who is a candidate for the Howard University alumni association president. Connie Hamilton started at the Urban Institute before transitioning to government service; you may never see her name, but she has worked on international trade agreements for decades.

Black women economists are here – in quiet spaces. You may not see us because our numbers are indeed small, but we have fought vigorously against race, class, and sex discrimination in our own domains in business, government, academics, and international organizations globally. How to find us? We work in the vineyards, finding our voice, making our contributions simply as economists.

Discussion on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the Underserved – Windsor, United Kingdom November 2019

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By Antonov Maxim/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Economic Policy Ignores Women, and it Goes Back to Basic Theories Developed by Men

by Annie Fadely
Courtesy of Alex Wong / Getty Images
Wisdom//

16 Powerhouse Female Economists

by Jackie Cooperman
Wisdom//

Say Yes to Life, Ignore Your Critics

by Ross Smith, FRSA

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.