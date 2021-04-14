Where Fear is the Guide

With eyes wide open, the enormity and role of fear became unexpectedly evident. Or should I say, “Unexpectedly gobsmacking!”

The day had arrived where all of my cards needed to be laid bare. For years I had protected my family – especially my mother. To the detriment of my character, I endured family gatherings where my behaviour was questioned. Wishing to conceal the secrets I carried, I allowed the descriptions of me to prevail. I had thought the day would arrive when I could speak the words which would reveal the reasons for my eating disorder and all of those associated illnesses no one could put their finger on to explain, and understanding would herald a new beginning of acceptance. I was gravely incorrect.

I had met a psychologist years before this day who had guided me along a path of self-discovery: a path that declared too many truths, previously tucked away. The fears I lived by, were crippled by, that drove every decision I made regarding life, found their origins. Little did I know these same fears were driving family who knew my truth. Having believed the denial of any contributing knowledge as to why my life was one of suffering, I made the decision to keep ‘mum’ on all the secrets revealed to me throughout my recovery. A select few were willing to disclose and I strongly took others at their word when they denied. Deciding to protect close family from the hurts I discovered, the stress of such a decision eventually took its toll. With the development of cancer, along with recommendations to support me, I nervously sat with my mother to share the story I thought only known by me.

Shaking, stumbling to find the rehearsed words, somehow I conveyed the secrets which had shaped me and decided my path in life long before I even had a chance to even consider it. The response expected, denial, tears and cross words, did not occur. Instead a very controlled mother simply said, “Well, that is the first time you have said that to me.” With no further discussion on the table I continued to open the doors to more knowledge. Met with the same almost disinterested response, I was baffled.

I do not recall when the light went on, I think it was when I mentioned one of my sisters suicide attempts, and the ‘why’s’ behind this for her. Calmly standing, she stood to leave the room. In that moment memories from years of seeking truths, where she had been involved, surfaced. The betrayal hit like a brick. The secrets I carried for 17 years were known all along.

Now alone in the room with a mind racing between the guilt of sharing knowledge and its impact, and acknowledging the deceit, the shock set in. Hearing the upstairs door slam, I sat to process.

All of those years protecting, being so careful, being angry and not showing it, holding back tears, concealing on all levels – and what for? To discover that all the energy spent to look out for others was energy I could have given my recovery.

I found out that day that the fears which determined my life, were also determining the choices of others. The need to keep secrets secret, at all cost, were indeed lined with fears way to enormous to break down. I had dealt with my fears and made room for a new understanding and framework by which to live. I naively thought this would be the outcome for others. I was so wrong. Protecting the secrets took precedence over me. Lies and betrayal characterised the lives of those expected to protect and support me.

I recall what living in fear felt like. I know how hard it was to release its hold. Those who betrayed must have been living the same fear driven lives. The difference, I wanted to get rid of mine. For the others, the cost of disclosure was far greater than continuing to live with fear. I can only sympathise that the fear is winning for them. To experience fear to that degree is no way to exist; I know.

So what happens when one discovers betrayal so deep? One stands in the shoes of those who betrayed. One experiences, for a moment, what they must be feeling, and gets out of there as quick as one can! But through being prepared to understand another’s journey in the story thought only to be mine, the wisdom to forgive is born. For me freedom has found its way to me, for them, the day-to-day struggle to find peace while a damning story walks beside them, must be a life filled with unending looking over your shoulder.

The sadness of so many stories which create division, is equalled by the sadness of the existence of the story in the first place. Where fear is the foundation for it not finding an ending, divisions become the result for those meant to have enjoyed decades of connection. Instead, decades of disconnection gives opportunity for the story to last well beyond its use-by-date.