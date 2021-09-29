Whenever I try to feel happy suddenly negative thoughts hit me and make me depressed? Why does it happen to me?

The Enlightened One suggests: If you keep breaking the negativity, and never allow your belief to spoil, then you will not get depressed.

The teachings of Param Pujya Dada Bhagwan, an Enlightened being, suggest:

Today, what all we say and believe regarding ourselves, whatever we are experiencing in our life, is all because of the karmic seeds (of negative thoughts, depression, etc.) that were sown by us in the past life, whose result has come now in this life. This is an effect of the previously made causes, and hence it’s bound to happen.

However, here the silver lining is that based on the same principle, the karmic seeds we sow today shall bear fruits in our future life. Thus, it’s we who decide how we want to think or feel, and no one else. Although in the past, we may have sown negative karmic seeds, however right now, if we do not like these negative thoughts hitting us and depressing us, then we can change it to what we intend to think and feel henceforth.

There is so much of Happiness in Positivity and sheer Unhappiness in Negativity

To break the negative, the following are some of the best practices to follow:

Wash Off the Negative

As we just learnt above, the negative thoughts are bound to come. However, each time a negative thought occurs in our mind, or a negative word gets spoken, or some negative action happens by us, this heart-felt prayer made to God will help wash off the negativity that has arisen, “Dear God! Such and such negative deed has occurred by me. Please forgive me. I vow to not do so again. Please grant me the strength for the same.”

We’ll continue this practice day after day, year after year, until all the negative thoughts exhaust and disappear.

Have a Strong Intent to Stay Positive

We all may have experienced in our life that there is so much of happiness in positivity and sheer unhappiness in negativity. So we must always want to, i.e. have a strong intent to, stay positive. To strengthen this intent, every morning, you may pray, “May no living being be ever caused the slightest hurt through my thoughts, my words or my actions.”

See Five Positives for Every Negative Thought that Arises

We can stay positive only when we see everything positively; seeing negative gives nothing but sadness and sorrow. Therefore, make it a practice that whenever one negative thought hits your mind, you immediately see at least five positives of the person or thing or a situation regarding which the negative thought occured. This will not allow the negativity to grow further and at the same time will also curb whatever has arisen.

Always Speak Positive

While positive discussions infuse positive energy in us, the negative discussions only lead to waste of time and energy, further it propels confusion in our mind and prevents us from being happy. Therefore, our dictionary should be void of all negative words and our speech should be rid of all negative statements.

When we say, “My health is good”, then even if we are actually sick, we will start feeling better from that moment onwards. Such is the power of positivity! However, if we choose to say, “Oh, I am not feeling well,” we shall start feeling even worse. We become whatever we imagine ourselves to be! Therefore, it is important that we always speak positively, “I am happy in every situation. I am happy with the people around me. I am happy and content with all that I have. Nothing can deviate or defocus me from my goal. I will certainly achieve my goal.”

Read Positive

There’s plenty that we can learn from the inspiring life-stories of the Enlightened Souls.

For instance, Lord Rama along with his entire family was so happy when his coronation was to happen next morning. And later, when King Dashrath, his father, owing to the vows given by him to Queen Kaikeyi, calls him and unwillingly gives him the orders that instead of him, his younger brother shall be coronated to become the next King, and he i.e. Lord Rama will have to leave for fourteen years of exile, not a single negative thought hit Lord Rama’s mind. Not even for a moment, he held Queen Kaikeyi or anyone else guilty of playing some kind of a secret plot against him; nor even for a second did the decision of his father depress him. When you read such stories, it instills a lot of power inside you and you soon experience that your entire being begins to ooze vibes of positivity and happiness.

He knew very well that this was his charted destiny, and hence held no one else as guilty. He could embrace the sudden change of circumstances with utmost love, without any kind of negative feeling or depression in mind. Do you know why?… because when one has the right understanding and the real knowledge, no negative thoughts can hit him or make him depressed; such a person is always happy, irrespective of what the external circumstance is.

The Right Understanding of really ‘who am I and who is the doer’ will Lead You to the Permanent Solution

This right understanding is easily gained through the science of Akram Vignan, a stepless path to Self-Realization. Here, we attain Self-Realization in a matter of two hours only, as here, the Enlightened One, with his divine spiritual powers, directly bestows upon us the right understanding and the experiential knowledge of our real Self.

When you attend the two-hour Self Realization Ceremony conducted by the Enlightened One (which is totally free of cost), we realize that, “I am Pure Soul and my nature is only to see and know.” With this, our belief, ‘I am indeed the one who is having the negative thoughts and I am the one who is depressed’ also drops.

After the awareness of our real Self, our belief will never spoil!