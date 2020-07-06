Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

WHEN…

Unsplash, Heather Zabriskie, “When” is a 4 letter dream killer.When I receive my education.When I have enough money. I have all the support.When I feel more confident.When I have more time.When things go back to normal. When causes chaos, with flashy lies to spread your focus thin and not make sense of what you should […]

By
Unsplash, Heather Zabriskie,

“When” is a 4 letter dream killer.

When I receive my education.
When I have enough money.
I have all the support.
When I feel more confident.
When I have more time.
When things go back to normal.

When causes chaos, with flashy lies to spread your focus thin and not make sense of what you should truly pursue.

How many “whens’ have you uttered in the past few weeks, few months, few years?

Most goals and dreams don’t crash and burn and are a complete and total loss.

In fact, most goals and dreams are never born.

There will be no perfect time, scenario, opportunity, support, financial foundation to pursue your goals and dreams.

However, if you recognize that your goal and dream isn’t JUST ABOUT YOU, that it is fulfilling a purpose much grander than you, it will happen in exciting and surprising ways.

When you don’t feel ready, lean in, and be ready for the next step that will unravel in front of you.

    Piper Harris, Executive Leadership Coach at Poiema Women's Success Coaching

    I coach women and women-led organizations into heightened leadership, strategically designing their success which best supports individual and organizational growth through one on one coaching, while also accelerating organizational and executive growth with the use of the 15 core competencies of Global Leadership.

    I have worked in people development and success coaching for over 15 years ranging from mental health counseling, nonprofit, local, and state program management, and community mobilization. While also growing thriving businesses as a solopreneur, mentoring of other women-driven business, and living an abundant life as a wife and mom.

    Best selling author, a proud member of the Global International Coaching Federation, and will be completing my ACC credentialing in 2020 as a certified women's success and organizational development coach.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by Sergey Pesterev on Unsplash
    Community//

    How to Find Motivation and Never Give Up on Your Dreams

    by Olga Roman
    Community//

    Time Is The One Thing Keeping You From Your dreams

    by Matt Russell
    manifesting your dreams
    Community//

    Manifesting Your Dreams

    by Luke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.