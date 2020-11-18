Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When Your Mini Can’t Go: Tips to Alleviate Constipation

Dealing with a blocked-up baby? We’ve been there. When constipation strikes, our all-natural remedy, Poopie Power may be the answer to get things moving, but we’ve got a few other hot tips to help regulate the situation, so to speak. We sat down with our Mama Mentors to get their take on the best ways to help […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Dealing with a blocked-up baby? We’ve been there. When constipation strikes, our all-natural remedy, Poopie Power may be the answer to get things moving, but we’ve got a few other hot tips to help regulate the situation, so to speak.

We sat down with our Mama Mentors to get their take on the best ways to help get your #1 one to make their #2, on the reg.

TRY

AVOID

  • Cereals – These can be helpful when your baby has diarrhea but when your mini is backed up it will just make the problem worse. Avoid rice and oatmeal until things start moving again.
  • Bananas – Bananas, like cereals, can be binding so focus on fiber rich foods and keep the bananas on hold until things get moving again.
  • Dairy – Dairy can often be a constipation culprit. If you are breastfeeding cutting dairy temporarily can help resolve things (sorry mom!)
  • Laxatives, enemas or mineral oil should be avoided in infants. Their little bodies just aren’t ready for those types of treatments yet so best to stick with natural remedies.
  • Panicking – Constipation is normal especially when starting solids or after a change in diet. If these techniques don’t work and you notice your baby hasn’t pooped in 5 days no need to freak out, just call your pediatrician for a chat on what to do next to give your mini some relief.

    Jayme Kennedy, Is This Normal at A Parenting Portal by Little Spoon

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Boost Baby’s Immune System this Cold and Flu Season

    by Jayme Kennedy
    Work Smarter//

    Do you Suffer From a Case of Mental Constipation From Constant Organizational Change?

    by Greg Roper, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Early Motherhood: How to Take Care of Yourself Postpartum

    by Jasmine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.