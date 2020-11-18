When Your Mini Can’t Go: Tips to Alleviate Constipation

Dealing with a blocked-up baby? We’ve been there. When constipation strikes, our all-natural remedy, Poopie Power may be the answer to get things moving, but we’ve got a few other hot tips to help regulate the situation, so to speak.

We sat down with our Mama Mentors to get their take on the best ways to help get your #1 one to make their #2, on the reg.

TRY

Little Spoon’s Poopie Power – Constipation is no fun for anyone. As a parent, there’s nothing worse than seeing your little one struggle to go – especially when you know it’s the lead up to stubborn meal times, fussy naps and sleepless nights. When your baby’s gut health is thrown off, their system needs a little…encouragement. That’s where Poopie Power comes in. Quick and easy, mix-in solution to your mini’s struggles for going #2.

A little trip to the spa might be in order if your baby is backed up. Massage their belly in a clockwise, circular motion with two fingers to help relieve gas that can cause constipation. Make sure to warm up your hands before and use a gentle lotion to help get your mini more comfortable. Exercise – If your baby isn’t doing tummy time yet you can still help them get a workout that can give them some relief from gas and constipation. Bicycle their legs or touch their toes to their nose to help. Gas is often the reason for discomfort when your baby is backed up so this helps relieve the pressure.

Extra liquids – Babies get their hydration from breast milk or formula but sometimes a little extra is needed when they’re constipated. A small amount of water or 100% apple, pear or prune juice in their bottle is a great way to get extra liquids and relieve uncomfortable constipation.

A warm bath – A nice warm bath can help relax your baby and get things moving as well. When your baby is relaxed they'll stop straining and that will relieve their discomfort.

Rectal thermometer – When all else fails you can coat a rectal thermometer with petroleum jelly insert the tip and turn it gently in a circle. This usually helps baby poop within a day.

AVOID