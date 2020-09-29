When You Wish Upon a Star… Dreams Really Do Come True

San Diego, CA: From a young age, Izabela Hamilton knew that standing outside a Romanian bakery in the freezing cold for hours to only receive a ration of food was not what she wanted out of life. Her father told her there was a ‘magical‘ place where food is abundant, warmth is available to all, and anyone can become ‘someone’ if they want it badly enough. Hamilton wanted to make that ‘magical’ place her reality, and the day her Visa was approved was one of the happiest days of her life!

“Before turning 21, I made the decision that I will live in America and nothing could stop me,” said Hamilton, “Funny thing about wishes, when you make them, they come true! I applied and was able to get into a program, go to the embassy, and be granted a visa for America. What a win that was!! I felt like my life would completely change and it did. Was it easy? Far from it!”

Hamilton worked her way through a string of odd jobs trying to make ends meet, all the while sending money home to support her family. Of this experience, she says, “All I thought of every day was being with them again. I didn’t care how much I had to work as long as they were happy. I fell asleep crying due to exhaustion, and missing family and friends, but I knew the way to the top is built on a strong foundation. I couldn’t give up at the first sign of hardship. I was set up to succeed and that’s all I saw.”

For Hamilton, failure was not an option. From this determination to become someone, Rankbell – a boutique Amazon concierge specializing in helping sellers grow their businesses – was born.

Starting with a laptop and a dream to one day help one million sellers reach the same goal she had — financial freedom – Hamilton worked sometimes for only $50 per job, but she knew she was working toward building something bigger.

Hamilton now runs the company with a team of passionate individuals – all united in the goal of helping others – and proud to be a part of their customer’s journey to success. Voted as the leading experts in their industry, Rankbell has already helped thousands of sellers – some of whom started with profits as low as $100 per month – grow their businesses into 7, 8, and sometimes even 9 figures, and wants to achieve their mission of helping one million Amazon sellers grow their businesses by the year 2030.

Established in 2015, the ranking service helps Amazon sellers increase rankings, boost sales, and maximize profits. From their Rank or Tank service – which assists with product launches – to content marketing and PPC management to listing and optimization, the company supports its customers on each step of the journey and has grown tremendously in the five years since its

inception. For more information on Rankbell services and how they intend to reach their ‘one million served’ goal, reach out to [email protected]

About Rankbell: Rankbell is an Amazon concierge focused on helping small businesses reach financial freedom – no matter how big the goal! Our services include listing optimization, images, and video, PPC management, social media, content marketing, and press releases, and ranking services. Founded in 2015, we are on a mission to help 1 million customers achieve success by the year 2030. Will you be one of them? www.rankbell.com