When (You Think) the Talents You’ve Got Aren’t the Ones You Want

Four years ago, I took the Gallup® CliftonStrengths® Assessment as part of a workplace training program at the company I was running. I enjoyed taking assessments, so I was curious to see my results. As I quickly scanned my rank order list of Talent Themes, I could see there were no real surprises. Learner®, Achiever®, Harmony®, Input®, and Positivity® were at the top of the list. “Yup, Gallup® nailed it. That’s me,” I thought and rolled my eyes. I secretly wished my Talent Themes were different.
In spite of there being no real surprises, I silently felt a little embarrassed about my results. I was the Chief Operating Officer at the company, and it seemed to me the better and more respected Talent Themes for my role would be Strategic®, Command®, Maximizer®, Developer®, and Activator®. I thought Harmony® made me look weak and soft. Positivity® meant I was the company cheerleader. Input® meant I couldn’t make a decision without first asking everyone else what they thought. Achiever® pigeonholed me as a doer and not a delegator and Learner® meant I was a better student than teacher. Not great news with a team of eleven leaders working for me. I was concerned with how their discovery of my Talent Themes might negatively impact their impression of me as a leader.
While my staff was excited and suggesting we post our top 5 Signature Talents up on our office walls and add them to our electronic signature lines, I wanted to show mine to no one. Seeing my results reminded me of the Netflix® series called, “Nailed It!” where contestants try their hand at re-creating edible masterpiece cakes. The cake created by the amateur contestant often falls terribly short of the original. I felt like I was the amateur cake and missing the right ingredients to be a great leader. In my mind, Talent Themes like Strategic®, Command®, Maximizer®, Developer®, and Activator® were the “must-have” Talents for any successful COO. In contrast, my own Talents – Learner®, Achiever®, Harmony®, Input®, and Positivity® were amateur Talents and not the traits of a strong leader.