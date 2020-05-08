When (You Think) the Talents You’ve Got Aren’t the Ones You Want

Four years ago, I took the Gallup® CliftonStrengths® Assessment as part of a workplace training program at the company I was running. I enjoyed taking assessments, so I was curious to see my results. As I quickly scanned my rank order list of Talent Themes, I could see there were no real surprises. Learner®, Achiever®, Harmony®, Input®, and Positivity® were at the top of the list. “Yup, Gallup® nailed it. That’s me,” I thought and rolled my eyes. I secretly wished my Talent Themes were different.

In spite of there being no real surprises, I silently felt a little embarrassed about my results. I was the Chief Operating Officer at the company, and it seemed to me the better and more respected Talent Themes for my role would be Strategic®, Command®, Maximizer®, Developer®, and Activator®. I thought Harmony® made me look weak and soft. Positivity® meant I was the company cheerleader. Input® meant I couldn’t make a decision without first asking everyone else what they thought. Achiever® pigeonholed me as a doer and not a delegator and Learner® meant I was a better student than teacher. Not great news with a team of eleven leaders working for me. I was concerned with how their discovery of my Talent Themes might negatively impact their impression of me as a leader.