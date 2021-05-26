Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When you feel tired, give yourself permission to rest.

Mindfulness Hacks @mindfullyyours.ca

It continues to be a really interesting time (always beware of the word “interesting”). 

Although Spring is in full bloom, vaccines are getting into arms, and there is the promise of things opening up to some kind of normalcy, there seems to be a pervasive lack of energy lingering. Perhaps that should not be a surprise. In a world where terms like “pandemic burnout” and “COVID fatigue” have become commonplace, of course that indicates we are tired. Tired of being locked down. Tired of misinformation. Tired of doing absolutely everything online. Tired of Netflix. Tired of deciding what to have for dinner. Tired of waiting and of boredom and of … of… of… just plain tired.

Our bodies are designed to be our most basic guides, and yet for some reason when they tell us to rest, our minds fight to push through and ignore it. When we’re hungry, we eat. When we’re thirsty, we drink. When we feel cold, we do something to warm up. When we itch, we scratch. So why, when we feel tired, do we refuse to rest? We are human beings, not human doings, and yet when our bodies are screaming at us to slow down, we push through, stubbornly, to do more until we can actually cause ourselves harm. Why? What’s the prize? A horrible mood? Burnout? Depression? Illness? Worse?

When you’re tired, rest

It has been a long slog and we’re not fully out of the woods yet. Not to mention, we don’t really know what our “new normal” will be (and there’s anxiety about that, too). Perhaps in preparation for yet another series of adjustments, it is an especially good idea to nurture ourselves today. It’s a better time than ever to listen to our bodies and give them what they need, whether that’s nutritious (or comfort) food, a long stretch, cuddling into a loved one, a walk in nature or a soak in a hot bath. If you give yourself nothing else: when you feel tired, give yourself permission to rest. You deserve it.

Mindfully yours,

Adriane

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

