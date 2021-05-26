It continues to be a really interesting time (always beware of the word “interesting”).

Although Spring is in full bloom, vaccines are getting into arms, and there is the promise of things opening up to some kind of normalcy, there seems to be a pervasive lack of energy lingering. Perhaps that should not be a surprise. In a world where terms like “pandemic burnout” and “COVID fatigue” have become commonplace, of course that indicates we are tired. Tired of being locked down. Tired of misinformation. Tired of doing absolutely everything online. Tired of Netflix. Tired of deciding what to have for dinner. Tired of waiting and of boredom and of … of… of… just plain tired.

Our bodies are designed to be our most basic guides, and yet for some reason when they tell us to rest, our minds fight to push through and ignore it. When we’re hungry, we eat. When we’re thirsty, we drink. When we feel cold, we do something to warm up. When we itch, we scratch. So why, when we feel tired, do we refuse to rest? We are human beings, not human doings, and yet when our bodies are screaming at us to slow down, we push through, stubbornly, to do more until we can actually cause ourselves harm. Why? What’s the prize? A horrible mood? Burnout? Depression? Illness? Worse?

When you’re tired, rest

It has been a long slog and we’re not fully out of the woods yet. Not to mention, we don’t really know what our “new normal” will be (and there’s anxiety about that, too). Perhaps in preparation for yet another series of adjustments, it is an especially good idea to nurture ourselves today. It’s a better time than ever to listen to our bodies and give them what they need, whether that’s nutritious (or comfort) food, a long stretch, cuddling into a loved one, a walk in nature or a soak in a hot bath. If you give yourself nothing else: when you feel tired, give yourself permission to rest. You deserve it.

Mindfully yours,

Adriane