When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you. They’re sent to promote, increase and strengthen you”. Rishita Bapna

A born in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh, India had spent 17 years of her life there as just an ordinary girl in 4 walls

In her own words as she says

” I would used to look up at night sky and I used to imagine being a superhero, saving the world “.

It was then when she was 8 years old her mother passed away, looking back, that’s when she began to worry about what other people thought of her and started seeing through their eyes. She had stopped looking up at the stars at night. She had stopped daydreaming then at what age everyone else did, she tried to jam herself into molds that other people made. Soon she began to shut out her own voice and started to listen to the voices of other’s. No one called out her name and neither did she herself. She felt like her heart stopped and her eyes closed shut. Today she is a collage going 2nd year student at Banasthali University pursuing business administration and also an established professional kathak dancer and choreographer.

Rishita Bapna also known as RB, always had one sanctuary and that was music. There was a small voice in her that said “wake up man & listen to yourself! ” But it took a long time to hear dance & music calling her name. Even after so many achievements in field of dance, music & sports though on a small level still she preferred being an ordinary 18-year-old girl.

Maybe she made a mistake or a wrong choice yesterday, but now she had rejoiced enough, today she feels her fault, tomorrow she may engage herself to improve it and might turnout to be a bit wiser and. These faults and mistakes are what making her up for becoming the brightest stars in the constellation of her life. As nothing is permanent in life and Rishita have got to know this thing long back in the very early stages of her life. but if something does remain permanent then those are the CHANGES. That now on she have looked forward to and is ready for.

she have learned to love herself for who she was, who she is and the one she is looking forward to be. Like most people she too had made many mistakes in her life, with faults deep down she had fears too but she decided to embrace herself as far as she can and started to love herself little by little.

With a aim in life i.e very small & simple. She just want to be happy at the end of the day as everyone else does ; no matter if she get that by doing a startup, a job, become a stage actor or artist ; no matter she end up becoming rich or having an average financial condition but at the end of the day she aspire to sit in peace with no regrets in life and a smile on my face before I sleep.

