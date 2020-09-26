Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When yoga is no-ga

Getting brave enough to say no to yoga.

By

I don’t like yoga. There, I said it. I wanted so much to love yoga. I have tried numerous times to incorporate yoga into my life. I started with a 3-day treat prior to COVID. I’ve joined Zoom sessions. I’ve downloaded self-guided apps.

The words “calming, peaceful” filled my head in anticipation when I started giving yoga a try.  I even went out and bought my own mat knowing I’d get addicted to yoga right away.  Well, I got off on the wrong foot (or wrong yoga toes) with flare. I thought, “Donna you need your own yoga mat.”  First for cleanliness since the face, feet, sweat and oils are going to be all over those mats you borrow at the retreat center. And secondly,  I’d be wearing out a mat within the year with all that downward dogging and warrior posing. When I bought the yoga mat, I was surprised that it was less expensive than I anticipated.  Turns out I bought a foam pad you put underneath your sleeping bag when you go camping.  

Then came the yoga itself.  We have been taught we have five senses, right?  Six if you study Buddhism:

  1. Sight
  2. Hearing
  3. Smell
  4. Touch
  5. Taste
  6. Thoughts

Well, I found yoga not calming, not peaceful.

Sight: there is nothing calming or peaceful about middle-aged people stretching, grunting, losing their balance and rocking the happy baby.  Once seen, this cannot be unseen.

Hearing: in every session, someone falls asleep and snores while everyone else pretends not to hear it.

Smell: luckily with virtual yoga you don’t have to smell other people’s gas, but once classes are back in person, smell will return as a challenge.

Touch: It’s hard to be calm and peaceful face down touching a mat during the pandemic

Taste: A highlight of the yoga retreat was the New Year’s Eve celebration around the campfire.  Ringing in the New Year with new clarity of mind and purpose. I respect any decision any person makes about the way they wish to eat.  BUT, gluten free marshmallows on rice cakes are NOT S’mores.  

Lastly, we have the 6th sense.

Thoughts: I met some amazing people at this retreat.  One looking forward to a wedding with wide-eyed joy, one mourning the passing of a loved one while relishing the time they’d had together, one hoping 2020 looks nothing like the hellish last 10 years, one wondering if this illness will allow her to be back next year.  And then there I was… with thoughts of calm and peace after all, full of gratitude and amazement of the life I’ve been given and the people who are sharing it with me.

Yoga is no-ga for me.  I have attended my first and final yoga retreat.  But I have gained a life mantra: “The attitude of gratitude is the highest yoga.” –Yogi Bhajan

Anyone want to go camping? I have a mat.

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

