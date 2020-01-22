Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When Workplace Well-Being is More Than a Slogan

Israeli company honoring Holocaust survivors raises massive round of funding as world leaders converge on Jerusalem for the 5th World Holocaust forum.

By
Oren Kaniel AppsFlyer CEO
Oren Kaniel AppsFlyer CEO

AppsFlyer, a startup known for its amazing culture, has just raised $210M in a round led by General Atlantic, a VC with a long-term investment horizon.

The announcement came as dozens of world leaders have begun to arrive in Israel to mark 75 years since the Auschwitz liberation. The leaders will be in Israel for the 5th World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem.

I don’t think this is a coincidence. AppsFlyer came up on my radar because of everything they were doing for Holocaust survivors.

They are regular backers of the “Spark Hackathon” where tech entrepreneurs dedicate 36 hours to come up with solutions to help Holocaust survivors.

A few months ago they hosted 120 Holocaust survivors in their office for a special New Year dinner. AppsFlyer employees served them, talked to them, and even took them out on the dance floor!

AppsFlyer invited the survivors back again a few weeks ago to light the Hanukkah candles together. Clearly this is a company that cares deeply about this important topic.

“The Holocaust is a constant reminder of how fragile all the things we take for granted are.” AppsFlyer CEO Oren Kaniel

I think this is an incredible example from Israel about how we treat our fellow man. We always have the choice to lift others and contribute to bettering our society.

The sharp rise of anti-Semitism in the world is an indicator that something is really wrong, and we need to be a lot more innovative about how to go about restoring balance.

There has always been good and evil in the world. Right now may be the perfect time to pioneer a process of global unity that can correct society’s imbalances, and ultimately make life better for everyone. Is there an app for that? Nope. This will be achieved by activating our finest human attributes — caring for and being kind to others.

P.S. This really is the most historic week ever in Israel!

At least 47 world leaders, including 26 presidents, four kings (from Spain, Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg) and four prime ministers will be in town for the event. The Foreign Ministry has called this event the third-largest gathering of international leaders in Israel’s history, after the funerals of Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres. The guest list includes US Vice President Mike Pence, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zolenskyy, Britain’s Prince Charles, and many more leaders from Romania, Italy, Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Finland, Bosnia, Iceland, Armenia, Australia, Canada and other nations.

Josia Nakash, Founder of the Good Vibe Agency

Dedicated to sharing all the good from Israel with the world.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How The Holocaust Shaped My World View

by Michael Zaransky
Elly Kleinman Museum
Community//

Elly Kleinman of Americare Companies

by Brian Rosenberg
Photo Courtesy of Agahozo Youth Village
Community//

Humanity Prevails in Rwandan Youth Village 25 Years After Genocide

by Darah Wagner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.