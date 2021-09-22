Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When we feel division, mindfulness can help.

It doesn’t take an investigative genius to notice the increasing divisiveness happening around us these days, and it’s hard not to feel a little disheartened by it all (#understatement). I don’t want to waste this electronic real estate reminding you of all the things coming between us, rather I’d prefer to consider how we might best show up for ourselves and each other during these strange times. 

As much as it’s easy to think in terms of “us vs. them,” at our core, we share a common humanity. We all experience joy, pain, love, loss, hope, fear and everything in between. But when we feel as though our values, politics, or rights and freedom are threatened, our survival instinct kicks in and the fight-flight-freeze center of our brain (the amygdala) takes over. When this happens, our sympathetic nervous system becomes activated, in preparation for stress-related activities, and, our prefrontal cortex (smart brain) gets hijacked. Imagine how taxing and toxic this state is to both our bodies and our minds when we’re unable to get back to a place of calm; not to mention the collective impact this has on us as communities.

Perhaps more than ever before, it’s important that we’re able to calm the stir and get our parasympathetic nervous system back to a place of healing. Mindfulness practices can help. There are countless techniques that can be used, and finding what works best varies by individual. One thought you might consider is to set a timer for three to five minutes and do any of the following: allow your hands to massage each other, slowly and gently, and savor the sensations; close your eyes and follow the rhythm of your breathing or heartbeat; walk around the room, barefoot, as slowly as you can without losing your balance, really feeling into your feet. 

Small things won’t be a cure-all, but can help to ease the tension of a stressful time. We just have to remember to do them 😊. As for our sense of division and separation from others, it helps to remember that we’re all part of the same whole, and it’s okay to love them from a safe distance.

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

