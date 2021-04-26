Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When we are ready to RECEIVE, miracles happen!

The pain I carried in my heart for decades.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Growing up I felt unintelligent. Failure upon failure filled my life. Somehow I knew that my life would be better. I didn’t know how then, but I do now. That was my “angels” helping me to keep going no matter what was going on.

There was a defining moment that altered my deep sense of unparalleled grief that took me decades to overcome.

I had just finished a piano performance exam and received my mark. My first big success was achieved!! A first-class honor! It was a beautiful warm and sunny summer that day. I felt overwhelmed with, “did that really just happen to me?” My mom, who was a challenged soul, told me that she had achieved the mark because she paid for the lessons. My confidence plummeted.

Decades went by but yet I persisted in my musical studies.

I came to an impasse in my studies when a truly incredible human being showed up. He was brilliant and saw something in me that I did not. We met at a piano music camp that had performers and masters from around the world. He was the guest artist. We connected on such a level that I cried. It was not in the divine timing for us to study together, but a couple of years later we reconnected. It was TIME! The levels of his love for me shine every day and in every moment I teach or perform. He gave me courage and understanding of ME. Something I had no idea even existed.

Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance

Samuel Johnson

Andrea Biedermann

#Weekly Prompt

    Andrea Biedermann, Entrepreneur/ Published Author/ Creator of Online Course/ CEO of a private Piano teaching Studio at Andrea Biedermann

    Born in a small town to parents who owned a business.

    I grew up in an entrepreneurial life.

    Decades later I became an Entrepreneur. My center is music and music teaching.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

