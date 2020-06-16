Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When Trauma Becomes Isolation

Traumatic events—no matter what they are, like a severe burn, a near-death experience, or living in a pandemic—can significantly affect mental and physical health. It is nearly impossible to predict what post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) reactions will look like after a person has a traumatic experience. What’s important to remember is that healing looks different […]

By

Traumatic events—no matter what they are, like a severe burn, a near-death experience, or living in a pandemic—can significantly affect mental and physical health. It is nearly impossible to predict what post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) reactions will look like after a person has a traumatic experience. What’s important to remember is that healing looks different for everyone, and that’s okay.

Survivors who experience PTSD will have varying symptoms, but one of the most common ones is isolation after trauma.

Phases of Trauma Recovery

Trauma recovery has three phases. Recovery phases don’t aim to help survivors forget their trauma, but they help people live their lives without being held back from memories of trauma.

Phase 1: Safety and Stability. This phase is dedicated to helping survivors feel safe by themselves and in their relationships. It is in this phase where survivors most often withdraw from friends and family as they work through the initial shock of trauma.

Phase 2: Remembering and Grieving. After a survivor finds safety and stability, they will begin identifying triggers from their trauma and may start medication or seek counseling to help their recovery. At this time, they begin talking more openly about their trauma as they accept what has happened.

This phase involves survivors exploring their feelings, grieving, and coping with losses they may have experienced. Patience and consistency are key during this phase while they discuss their trauma in a safe environment.

Phase 3: Restoring Relationships. At this stage, survivors adjust to life post-trauma where their trauma is no longer an overwhelming barrier in their lives. Survivors will be ready to take the next steps in their recovery journey to continue healing and come to terms with their trauma. For many, this means rebuilding the important relationships in a survivor’s life.

Why People Withdraw (Phase 1)

So why do survivors withdraw and isolate themselves after experiencing trauma during phase 1? That could be for a number of reasons. After experiencing a traumatic event, survivors are faced with the challenge of creating a new “norm.” During the first initial phase of recovery, speaking out about trauma is difficult. It can be emotionally overwhelming and very triggering for survivors.

Many people feel as though talking about their trauma will make them a burden to other people. That’s why, while being flooded with painful memories and learning how to cope, many survivors will self-isolate and withdraw from friends and family members.

How to Overcome Isolation

Isolation after trauma is normal for survivors to experience while they work through recovery. Some of the best ways to overcome isolation include meditating, being patient with oneself, being open to vulnerability, and slowly talking about the trauma to friends, family, or in counseling.

The most important thing for survivors to know is that there is no “right” or fast way to recover from trauma. It takes time. The road to the third phase of recovery is not a straight path. It doesn’t happen overnight, but with time and patience, it will come.

If you are a survivor, know that you are not alone, and there are many resources available to help you recover and combat isolation after experiencing trauma. The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is here to help your journey whenever you’re ready.

Amy Acton, RN, BSN, Executive Director at Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

Amy Acton was named the Executive Director of Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors in 1998. Her career started as a burn nurse and later a nurse manager, at the Spectrum Health Regional Burn Center, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she herself was treated at the age of 18 for an electrical burn injury. Since joining Phoenix Society; Amy, along with the dedicated staff and volunteers of Phoenix Society, has developed and expanded several national programs that have greatly increased accessibility to long-term recovery resources for those in the burn community.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Coronavirus Will Cause PTSD Crisis in Wake of Tragedy.

by Burton M. Fischler
Community//

Transformation after Trauma

by Lisa Orban
Credit: antonbrand
Community//

Lessons On Trauma Care From Humpty Dumpty

by Burton M. Fischler

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.