If you have never been to the nation of Afghanistan, then let’s play, make believe! Taking a mental flight into the mountains, let us locate the streams! For, near the waters, there is an abundance of life; much more than meets the eyes. Digging deeper into the Soul, lays the treasures, which caresses the skies. Let’s take a flight to Afghanistan. Of course, this time, we can pretend. For life is still beautiful, if we look further, and deep, within!

The very nation of Afghanistan has been heard in the news. Many times, it has been based on the political climate, and issues, at hand. Rarely, have people ever stopped to wonder if there is anything else, left to explore. Culture. Music. Poetry. Culinary. Ah! There is so much more! Stilled photographs of the land pemits to daydream of the festivities, which happen to be there! What if we saw images, where people gathered to eat, drink, and be merry? Musical bands gathered along the banks of a dried of dream; entertaining the crowds, who have gathered near. Can you imagine families gathered together, as the women are cooking? They engage in handicrafts, storytelling, poetry, and other arenas of the performing arts.

The air is filled with the smell of perfumes. In another area, young children fill their tummies with the watery tastes of Aushak, Haft mewa, Borani Banjan, Bolani, and other dishes! Nearby are certain painters, craftsman, sculptures, and others, who have set up shop. They serve as documentarians for the day. They are painting the scenary as it comes. Detailed and decisive, they ensure that the landscapes match with the movement of the people. Afterall, that’s how the magic is captured.

When the very artistry of song comes alive, what is one song, that would make the stream, arise? How does it feel to imagine that once a particular song is played, the watery stream takes on a dance of its own? There are the Dutar, Tabla, Dombra, Ghaychak, Zerbaghali, and others. These instruments, performed in Afghanistan, bring their particular coloring (and design) into the land. Their shaping moves through the acoustics, within the mountains. As the sound highlights the tapestry, there is a unique vibration, which reverberates, throughout the land. Now, the stream begins to flow, again. Such is the magic of music.

So, what is a primary song, which suits this occasion? Could it be that there is one, whicheck matches the photograph? Is there one, which encourages us to take that mental flight into Afghan lands? For, through it all, the storybook comes to life. The picture becomes a living time machine. All we have to do is jump, right on in. Let us fly, into where the music, begins!

Beltoon