When the ‘eclipse’ of communalism takes place on social harmony

By Sahil Razvii | Thriveglobal.Com

Based on the story of Satyapal Vyas’s famous novel “Chaurasi”, directed by director Ranjan Chandel and recently released on Disney Hotstar, the web series “Eclipse” is about the events of two different periods whose episodes are linked to each other. is connected.

One story in the series is from 2016 and the other is from 1984. How the 1984 anti-Sikh riots spread violence and hatred across the country (especially in North India) and separated two unrequited lovers from each other. “Ghanna” web series is made on this topic. In today’s communal environment, when right wing forces are once again raising their heads, this topic becomes very important. The series also ends with Hindu-Muslim riots instigated by a Hindutva leader and depicts the current circumstances.

interesting and relevant story

It is time for 2016 and there is election fervor in Jharkhand. Posted there, SP City Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain) is an honest police officer who performs her duty with great devotion. Meanwhile, information comes to him that a journalist, Santosh Jaiswal, who used to work for a TV channel, has been murdered. To investigate this, she takes the killers into custody. But they are not allowed to investigate this matter and due to the hand of high profile people behind this murder, the case is thrown out. Angered and upset by this, Amrita wants to resign from her police job, but only then the file of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro is reopened and Amrita is made in-charge of the SIT and she leaves the insistence of resignation. gets involved in the investigation.

During the investigation, Amrita learns that the anti-Sikh riots of San Chaurasi in Bokaro were led by her own father Gursevak (Pawan Malhotra), who was known as Rishi Ranjan (Anshuman Pushkar) in his youth. If this happens, the ground slips under her feet and she reaches Bokaro from Ranchi to get to the bottom of the riots to arrest the real culprits on whose behest the riots were taking place.

The story depicts the love story of Manu (Vamika Gabbi) and Rishi, set in the background of 1984, in which Rishi saves the lives of Manu and his Sikh family during the riots, hinting that he is a good person. . Despite this, why did he become a rioter? What was his compulsion? This is revealed at the end of the story.

The poison of communalism

This web series depicts the 1984 incident when the then Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards, due to which Sikhs in many cities like Delhi, Rae Bareli, Indore, Patna, Kanpur and Dehradun etc. Anti-riot riots broke out. Some selfish leaders and communal elements were giving air to this thing and were working to create hatred in the minds of non-Sikhs towards Sikhs. Weapons were handed over to the youths, they created a ruckus and the police turned a blind eye. The biased attitude of newspapers is also shown in the series which is once again a reflection of today’s times.

The story of this series depicts the gruesome incidents in which rioters used to make marks in the homes of such Sikh families during the day where they had to create terror at night. Looting the shops of Sikhs, setting houses on fire, raping and killing the rioters was a trivial matter. A dialogue from the web series “We don’t have anything in your hands, someone else is planning, riots and ruckus don’t come by telling, hate is inside you, inside us and all of us, hatred of bread, of money Hate, hatred of mother, hatred of father, hatred of caste, hatred of religion, if rumor spreads then this hatred becomes a weapon, an antidote weapon, one spreads rumours, what is someone doing, for what, Know not bus kar raha hai” This proves that during riots, rioters without knowing the truth come in anger and madness and carry out incidents like murder, violence, arson and rape, which is very fatal. And behind these are the communal organizations which do politics of religion and frenzy.

Another important dialogue is “Whether there is violence, riots, or genocide, it is because of this – someone’s arrogance, how did your procession leave our street, how did you get on a motorcycle? City cities are burnt. Villages are ruined on such a baat” It makes one to think, does the ego of one person matter more than the life of another? The reference is to the caste oppression in Bihar and Jharkhand where the so-called upper castes created private armies and massacred the Dalits and the Backward.

It is necessary to fight the politics of religion

In spite of being a secular country, why is every event in India linked to religion? Whether it is a mutual enmity between two persons or the decision of two adults to marry and convert? Similarly, if two Sikh youths killed Indira ji, then how far is it fair to blame the entire Sikh community?

In this eight episode web series, two different scenes from 1984 and 2016 are proof of Kamaljit Negi’s creativity. The screenplay is quite interesting and keeps us hooked to a great extent. Sanjay Singh (Tikam Joshi) plays his character very well as a devious Hindutva politician. Excellent dialogues with strong presentation of emotions like love, hate, communalism, resentment of the downtrodden and the acting of all the actors are really commendable. The time of 1984 has been captured well through advertisements written on the walls, cinema halls, clothes, hairstyles, transistors, furniture of houses.

Where the selfishness of the leaders shows the inefficiency of the capitalist system, seeing the pain of the victims it is realized that how deeply such riots affect the lives of the people and their wounds will not heal until they get justice and communal politics. will not end!