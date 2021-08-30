When Stress Doesn’t Ease Up

Stress doesn’t always happen in response to things that are immediate and over with quickly. Ongoing or long-term events, like coping with a divorce or moving to a new neighborhood or school, can cause stress, too.

Long-term stressful situations can produce a lasting, low-level stress that can leave a person feeling tired or overwhelmed. Finding ways to cope with the difficult situation can prevent this from happening, and ease stress that’s been lasting. Sometimes, people need help to deal with difficult situations that lead to intense or lasting stress.

Keep Stress Under Control

Here are some things that can help keep stress under control: