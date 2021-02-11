When Self-Care Becomes Self-Abuse

“I know the secret of life, If you want to have loving feelings, Do loving things.” Ann Lamott

The idea of “struggle” means there is something to struggle with.

I remember one particular clear, cold winter morning as I returned home from walk, I realized that I had missed the whole walk.

The blue, clear sky.

The lake opening up before me.

The whisper of the trees that I love so much.

I was there in body but not embodied. I was totally, completely wrapped up in the struggle in my mind.

Alive, but not present to my life.

This was not new. In fact up until that point I had mostly approached life as something to figure out, tackle and wrestle to the ground. This included my body, my career and the people around me.

My tentacles of control were far-reaching in a pursuit of a better place that said loudly “what is here is not acceptable.”

But this time rather than indulging in the content of this particular struggle, I observed the process I was in, and realized profoundly that even though the issues of the day changed, this process of struggle never did.

And it never would until I changed the process itself from the continual resistance and judgement of my life to acceptance.

This wasn’t the first time I had been here, but this time there was no “but” or “except for this thing”. I knew it was 100% or nothing.

“What if everything is perfect?” I entertained. “What if there is nothing to struggle against and I let go of the tug-of-war I called my life?”

The choice was before me. The one that comes to people when they have suffered enough and are tired. To put down the arms.

There is something that happens, something gets uncovered, in almost every conversation I have with people who are struggling.

It is this innate feeling that I should be doing better than this.

Or, I should not be feeling like this.

It might seem like a simple to task to see that “shoulds” keep us in a one-down, contracted position of never-being-enough.

But I have found it is not as simple as a quick change of thought.

It seems like the denial of ourselves has become the generally accepted and encouraged modus operandi of our culture.

Denial of our feelings.

Minimizing our pain.

Hating our body parts.

= Disconnection from the life that is here, the life that is us.

I believe that

Self-loathing is the biggest dis-ease of our time.

When we are disconnected from who we are in this moment, there is a tension between right here and the idealized self/state.

“Stress is caused by being here but wanting to be there.” Eckhart Tolle

This disconnection or gap is a rupture in our life force that presents itself as a physical contraction, a shortness of breath, an inner critic that lashes out harshly creating a war within.

Even some of the best self-help books promote this gap…

Don’t think those thoughts.

Get up and do something.

Don’t feel those negative feelings.

All of the statements above appear as quite appropriate advice.. but we’ve missed the biggest step of all.. mending the gap.

The energy behind those tidbits is the energy of disconnection.

Disconnection is the shame that tells you that you’ve got it wrong, that it is not ok to feel or think the way you do in this moment.

That you are a problem to fix.

Anyone that says that life is as simple as changing your thoughts has not experienced the trauma of being human, or is in denial of it.

This is the catch-22 of the self-help industry. It can create an antagonistic relationship with our true selves. This attitude of “not-enoughness” is at the root of so much physical and emotional pain, and I, for one, have had enough of it.

We have accepted that it is ok to beat ourselves up, be on a constant self-improvement ride, because if we don’t… then what?

Then what indeed.

What if we allowed ourselves to be, or do, in the knowing that we are ok, that we are doing the best we can given what we know up to this point.

Do you feel the fear-gremlins coming out that tell you that you will lie down on the couch and never get up again? Or perhaps you will become the lazy person that your parent talked about?

This is the biggest secret of all: it’s all a lie to keep the consumer culture alive.

People who are scared and in scarcity need to consume something outside of themselves to gain fulfillment. But it was never there to begin with.

The second thing I often find is how difficult it can be for humans to accept not only themselves, but that everything just might be ok in this moment.

This feeling is just right.

It’s ok to be right here, right now.

Pain is here and I don’t have to fight it.

Maybe the act of loving yourself is as simple as taking a breath to regulate your nervous system.

Maybe the healing involves not so much changing yourself, but allowing yourself to be who you are.

Our relationship with ourselves is the most important relationship you will ever have.

Because you are truly sacred, no matter how you feel.

Maybe the only question to ask today is not “What do I need to do?” but “How can I love myself more today?”.

I promise the results will be far more than shame, disconnection and cruelty that come from self-improvement.

The truth is always..

You are not a problem to fix.

You are a human to be held.

Take care of your human.