When Rex Was Gone

Divorce affects children all over the world. Boys are taught early to suppress emotions, which they carry for years on end. This is my story of loss and how I came full circle rectifying healing a childhood wound during my divorce.

By Steve Schleupner, Mens Divorce Coach and Facilitator of The New Wolf Tribe at www.youtreecoaching.com

As I brought out his Gravy Train dog food, Rex, my huge German Shepherd would sit at the gate of the chained-linked fence and use his snout to flip the latch, allowing me to easily enter. It was 1978, and I was turning ten-years old –innocent, with no clue of the looming hurt.

Rex was my buddy. I remember the day dad brought him home as a tiny puppy. I was sitting down to eat dinner, when dad walked in from work and dropped him on the linoleum floor. I was so surprised and so thrilled.

Rex and I played constantly, and he was always willing to fetch, dance with is paws on my shoulder, or lay with me as I played Tonka Trucks. He would wait at the fence for me to get off the school bus, and wag his tail with excitement as I crossed the yard. Rex rocked!

My parents sent me over to my aunt’s house the night they celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary. They had just finished having a new house built; and, since they sold our existing house and needed to move out, the builder let them move all the possessions into the new house before settlement. I was excited for the new house, my new blue room (the color I picked), and the new yard for Rex.

What was a planned overnight stay with my aunt turned into several days. It seemed like a week. What the heck was happening, I wondered? When my mom finally picked me up I was told that she and dad are getting a divorce. What? Instead of going to the new house, I went to my grandparent’s house. The new house was no longer. Vanished from my life in a blink. My parents, logically, backed out of the contract given the divorce. There was no home. I actually floated for a period between both grandparents’ homes as mom and dad did the best they could as they tried to figure out the living situation.

Rex was with my mom’s parents. Paw-Paw, who I will preface by saying was a terrific man and a terrific grandfather, was not a dog lover. Rex had no yard. He spent his days in a cage that was probably 10 ft. by 10 ft. Obviously sad, but he was still happy to see me, as I him.

The divorce came so quick that I was in shock. I remember trying to be extra good and strong for my parents as to not place any burden on them. Deep down I was sad and scared. What I knew – my friends, my school, my room, my yard – was all gone.

When I wanted to release sadness, I would head out to visit Rex. Sometimes I would lay on him and cry. His empathy was simply licking my tears. He was the connection to the remnants of the home I knew.

During one return trip from visiting my dad, I went to his cage and Rex was gone. My grandfather found a home for him – never telling me or my dad that he was going. He was just gone. No good-bye! Looking back, I guess there is no good way to pull a dog from a child.

It’s unclear how I grieved after Rex was gone. I only have clarity grieving with him. What I am sure of is the pent up sadness built in the little boy and laid there for decades.

It wasn’t until I was grieving my divorce about 40-years later that I realized I had never fully grieved my parent’s divorce, nor had I fully forgiven my grandfather and my parents. The odd opportunity I found is the realization that I had to forgive these events as I worked wholeheartedly to forgive my ex-wife. You see, forgiveness comes with compassion. If one is not willing to show compassion, then one is not able to forgive. My compassion surfaced when I realized my parents and grandfather were doing the best they could working with what they knew at the time, with their level of consciousness, and with their view of the world. I gained compassion as I tried to forgive both my ex-wife and myself knowing that we did the best we could to have our relationship work.

This memory surfaced as I was struggling to decide how to handle my current living situation. Should we sell the home, or should we keep it? I liked the financial security of selling the home, but did not want to uproot my kids.

The pain behind me being uprooted was a deciding factor on the decision regarding our kids’ stability. However, the stability required a big trade. I traded the majority of my retirement account, which is scary to do as a 49 year-old, for home equity. But, it was a trade I was glad to make, and turned into a decision which brings great peace.

I also find peace in the healing process I went through as a result of my divorce. This vivid pain body from my youth ironically turned into a great lesson benefiting my boys. I am grateful I had the opportunity to carry the pain, rather than them.

I often wonder what happened to Rex. Have you ever experienced seeing a certain breed of dog as an adult, and find yourself reminiscing about that lost dog of your youth? To this day I feel Rex each time I see a German Shepherd.

REX

Rex was my friend My link to peace and joy Excited to see me always As I him He was my confidant in alone times My true friend among friends When my parents divorced His world changed He gladly uprooted his home And accepted his new space He became my counselor – My grieving partner I was crushed when he was gone Uprooted and given away Without even a good-bye My grief had no where to go It went low – suppressed As change kept coming adapting to new stopping points My grief dissipated I thought What also dissipated Was my ability to greive I learned how to swallow feelings As I have to This Day Four decades later Child trauma will cascade And always be with you Until released and forgiven

– Published July 2, 2020