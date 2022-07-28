When Parenting Styles Clash

You’ve grounded your child, taking away television privileges. You come back home from running errands, only to find your partner and your child watching television. “Dad said I could!” exclaims your child. “You’re being unfair,” says your partner, in front of your child. “What she or he did was no big deal, and I wouldn’t have handled the situation that way.”

What is “no big deal” to one parent, maybe a big deal to the other. But nevertheless, it is never appropriate to sabotage another parent’s discipline in front of your child. And even though, as a child, you said that you would never parent like your parent, you and your mate bring to your marriage those very parenting roles that you both experienced, good or bad. These are the patterns that you know how to do… that make up your comfort zone. And by the way, because you didn’t turn out so badly, you reach for this parenting style when you become a parent.

We do what we know

You instinctively parent our children the way you were parented: you’ve been brought up one way and your partner another. This truth inevitably leads to differences in both the expectations and the methods of parenting. You bring to your marriage, your family of origin, and the way your parents parented you. And even if you didn’t like a lot of what your parents did, you reach for what you know.

In our minds, we feel justified: you’ve never been a parent before, so you project onto your new family all of the feelings and values from your home. After all, that is who you are and what you bring to your marriage. So, when you look down that long tunnel of parenting options, you pull out the familiar. Our expectations often hit a wall called The Other Parent, and we don’t understand why our partner can’t see things our way. Conflict in child rearing can cause chaos in your marriage and is one of the greatest causes of divorce.

What to do if you and your partner’s parenting styles clash: