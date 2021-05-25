Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When Next You Drizzle Olive Oil, Consider This

One of the most historically revered foods for health is extra virgin olive oil. Gone are the latter days of commanding Nature. More and more growers revere and work with Nature in an act of love and learning. The reward is a juice (in actuality) rich in health protective polyphenols. But it all begins with a tender blossom of promise.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Olives and Olive Oil, Artist, Tim Gustard
Olives and Olive Oil, Artist, Tim Gustard

For Every Drop There was a Flower

From this tiny fragile olive flower, millions of men, women and children over millennia and around the globe have been baptized, bathed, soothed, nourished and healed by olive oil. As these tender blossoms cascade to the ground in the spring breezes, tiny green dots emerge cradled in silver green leaves that whisper of autumn and the harvest.

If you would prefer to listen to this post, click here.

Abundance is an overused word these days, except on a morning like this in spring with birdsong filling the air as fledglings learn to fly. Berries turn from red to shining purple-black in the course of a day, and the waxy orange trumpets of pomegranates dance in the branches. We witness the exuberance and generosity of Nature and know abundance in a whole new way.

Holding this flower in my Brobdingnagian fingertips, I am amazed at its delicacy, beauty … and power. The olives will face many challenges from early heat, rains, winds, hail and fruit fly before the harvest can even begin. Those who tend the trees and groves do it with a dedication that can only hold through the challenges if it is fueled by love.

Small but mighty olive flower.

There is devotion through rough work in the pruning, pride and expectation in the tending and, any time from blossom to harvest, chance of devastation and heartbreak wrought by forces beyond any human being’s control. There is a madness at harvest to gently but quickly gather while the fruit holds it greatest promise. All hands, young and old, are on deck through long hours dictated by sunlight or exhaustion.

As modern science proves ancient wisdom, some olive growers are applying techniques including regenerative agriculture and other practices to enhance the level of beneficial phenolic compounds in olive oil. But it all starts with this mini gift of Nature.

And every year notwithstanding human antics of wars, occupation or pandemic, the olive blossoms come forth once again – in abundance – and we are graced with Nature’s offering of health and well-being.

We learn from Nature – not only patience and fortitude, but skills in listening and paying attention. Finding what the earth, the soil, wants to better nourish the roots and fruit of the tree. To let wildflowers attract the birds and insects. Invite animals to wander. When and how to harvest the olives and to care for their quick and gentle passage from nets, crates to mill. And then testing, experimenting, and holding a collective breath while the oil pours forth in an opaque emerald fount.

Labour of love for a heritage grove.
Courtesy: BERKELEY ORGANIC OLIVE GROVE, California
Family tradition blends with youthful vision.
Courtesy: THE DAFNIS FAMILY, Corfu
Balancing a professional career with love of olive oil.
Courtesy: OLIO ZO ORGANIC, Cyprus
Natural bounty of mineral rich soil and microclimate.
Courtesy MONTE ROSSO ESTATE, Croatia
Nurturing the young ones.
Courtesy: SAKELLAROPOULOS ORGANIC FARMS, Sparta
Early harvest, unripe green olives.
Courtesy: GOLDEN TREE ORGANIC FARM, Chalkidki
Respect for the wisdom of years.
Courtesy: EFKRATO ORGANIC, Crete
During harvest, day is done when work is done.
Courtesy: BIO GREEN ORGANIC, Preveza
Sharing the love through agratourism.
Courtesy: THERIANOS FAMILY ORGANIC FARM, Zakynthos
Regenerative practices invite animals to roam, to mow and more…
Courtesy: LA CASONA, Spain
The thrill of the first pour!
Courtesy: LADON, Arcadia

No one who has tended an olive grove and drunk of the early harvest oil, perhaps coughing and laughing self-consciously as it bites the throat, doubts that this olive oil is a super food. Science is now proving what ancients surmised and applied with trust and knowledge from experience. Research into the beneficial constituents of the olive juice – for that is what it is – are offering surprising insight into the chemical interplay of plant and human.

Knowing the path of that tiny fragile blossom into an elixir that supports and often heals the body is to be made humble. When we revere Nature, olive oil is no longer a commodity, but a blessing.

How can I serve? is what my soul asks of me.

“Write about me”, the olive flower says, and so I do.

~mh

Note: The gallery above is only a sampling of thriving olive growers working more closely with Nature to produce olive oils rich in phenolic compounds that qualify for the EU Health Claim 432-2012.

Below is a recent interview discussing clinical trials using olive oils high in phenolic content.

Marilyn Harding, Writer and Entrepreneur, Passionate about Vibrant Health and Well-Being, Author of “Exhilarated Life”, at Artemis Alliance Inc.

Passionately committed to every person's birthright and personal responsibility of vibrant health and well-being - body, mind and spirit, Marilyn Harding applies her unique style and experience as a marketing executive and entrepreneur to write in the fields of art and holistic lifestyle. A particular focus is the researched benefits of high phenolic olive oil for long life and vibrant health, which she publishes on the Medium Ezine, Beyond Organic, Beyond Extra Virgin.

Marilyn is author of Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness  Unpacking ancient and modern wisdom and applying it to today's challenges.

Yesterday at Justin's, A parent/child guide to sensitively discuss divorce.

NOTE: If you have something you'd like to say and are not sure how to say it - and you like my writing style - I can help. Email me for a quote at [email protected] and put "Writer" in the subject line. :)

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Passion Meets Purpose and the Love Child is Food for the Senses

by Marilyn Harding
Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash
Community//

The Fruit of Resiliency

by Elena Murzello
Unplug & Recharge//

Feeding Both Body and Soul

by Marilyn Harding
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.