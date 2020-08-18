When Life Throws You Lemons

Let’s face it life never entirely works out quite how you expect it but ‘that’s life as they say‘

But it’s what you do with those lemons that makes all the difference.

We all make mistakes let’s be honest but we don’t always make them intentionally.

We hope that by sharing our story we can help you salvage a mistake you may have made and as the saying goes “turn lemons into lemonade“

As self employed accountants and management consultants we didn’t give much thought to pension savings. We were working 10-12 hours a day 6-7 days a week, we had a good income but had no time and retirement was on the horizon.

In 2005, in our early 50’s, we learnt how to invest in property to create our retirement fund. We built a property portfolio and all was looking good until 2008 and the worldwide crash.

Our retirement fund was blown out of the water and like a lot of people in our situation it looked like we would have to keep on working, weather the storm and hope it would all turn out OK at some point in the future.

In all honesty we buried our heads in the sand until late 2009 when an opportunity presented itself in an unexpected way (funny how the universe does this isn’t it?)

Remember we told you we were management consultants…

Well to stay ahead of the game especially where potential clients were looking for forward thinking consultants, we began researching the latest online techniques and strategies that would give them an edge – websites, blogs, social media, etc

Well that same research led us to the realisation that in fact there was in fact a whole new world waiting to be discovered and that we could in fact transition our business skills to running an online business

So that’s exactly what we did.

We had the vision to see that “self education” which is the sexy title it now has thanks to the likes of people like Tony Robbins was the future

We now have a global education and training business especially suited to people with a professional, skilled or corporate background looking to transition their own career and do something different either through necessity to generate a retirement income or to give them self worth after leaving the workplace

And we’re not the only ones.

We attended an event in the Caribbean recently (before the worldwide pandemic hit thankfully) and met hundreds of people from around the world. Teachers, professors, accountants, lawyers, bankers, chefs, corporate executives and managers and every sort of background you can think of.

All of whom were building an online business to fulfil their personal retirement dreams and goals whatever they were.

So you see an unexpected “mistake” in your life can indeed open up the door of opportunity and allow you to make lemonade from those lemons.

We now get to do what we love which is teaching and training and inspiring others through our books, our courses and programs and of course it’s given us that freedom and the retirement we planned for and very nearly didn’t get.

Do we have some advice to offer?

Absolutely we do!

Today you have to open your mind, broaden your horizons, stop looking to the past for solutions – there are always answers if you look for them.

Believe and invest in yourself, your passions, your knowledge and your experience and don’t let a failure or mistake hold you back from achieving your dreams and goals

At the time of writing this the whole world is in chaos due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and many of us are faced with incredible challenges none of which are of our making.

And we won’t make light of those because most people have never faced anything like this in their lives.

You can accept them as they are – sour or you can think about making lemonade, turning them into something positive or desirable

Meaning what positive ‘can-do‘ attitude could you adopt in the face of adversity or misfortune

When a wise man is handed a lemon he says “what lesson can I learn from this misfortune? How can I improve my situation? How can I turn this lemon into lemonade?”

We did it and we know you can do it too.



