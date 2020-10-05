When life is not what you thought it would be

I’m 36. I look around. Parts of my life I really like. But other parts, I’m surprised–ney, shocked about. I’m a single mom of a 3 year old and a 1.5 year old. Hadn’t seen that one coming! I’m overcoming anger and frustration and debilitating powerlessness. Thought that would be over by now! When I was in my 20s, life looked and felt bright. I had no idea what my future held but I knew it would be positive because I felt hopeful, young and free. By my late 20s, I was living in San Francisco, a bit more stressed, toiling hard, depressed and with no real change in sight. Still, I was hopeful that my future would be better. Almost magically better. I didn’t know how, I just knew or “hoped” it would be better, and therein lay the trouble…

How does life work anyway? I used to think life was a thing that happened to me and I was just a passive participator. I thought life was this thing outside of me that owned me and would bring lucky or unlucky experiences my way. I thought life would surprise me and delight me. Well, life DID surprise me, just not in the way I thought it would. In fact, I look at my life now, at age 36 and I am partly disappointed. Yes, part of me is disappointed. I thought by now, for sure, I would have made my truest dreams come true. Rather, my dreams would have come true, somehow, from life.

I’m actually not sure where I came up with this deep-seeded belief that life happens to me. I know things are changing now and many people are waking up to the fact that life does not happen to us, we are actually far more in charge of making life happen than the other way around. But I tell you, this thinking was not widespread in the 80s and 90s and certainly not in a poverty-stricken country like Peru where I grew up. There was little sense of that kind of boldness or “magic” in the reality around me. Life was about surviving and praying to a big force outside of me to have mercy on me and grant me a good (but not too good) life. Just enough to survive and be happy with that.

Making the switch to this big, bold and revolutionary idea that I co-create life and that I have to take responsibility for making my dreams happen is really radical. I feel fear when I think about that. What if I’m not capable? What if I can’t do it? What if I’m not good enough to make life happen? To create the life that I want? What if I fail?

Somewhere I still believe that. So weird to take responsibility for making life happen. It’s almost like I don’t want to because part of me doesn’t believe in myself. I haven’t trusted myself to really make it happen, to make tough choices and decisions and be bold and create life.

So how does one co-create life? I’ve manifested many incredible miracles in my life and it usually goes like this: imagine, intend and take action. Once you do that, the universe partners with you to deliver your dreams and intentions. It’s like feeding a machine of dreams. You give the “machine” or, more like life form – imagination (your dreams and goals), intention (your positive belief) and action, and it partners with you to make them a reality. That’s pretty incredible.

So, what are you feeding your machine? Here’s how to get results that you don’t want (from someone that has lived it): yougive up the power to make your life happen and to change things. You don’t dream or make positive intentions and you don’t take action. In a nutshell? Powerlessness.

So, is my life a total disappointment? Not in the least bit. But there are some big things I have been disappointed with. Namely, not being able to achieve success on my terms. I have always had the dream of helping others and helping the world in a hugely powerful way. I have launched several small business efforts in the past but not to the success I wanted because my confidence wasn’t there. I believed a whole host of negative beliefs about myself that made me feel like it was over before it even began.

So my advice to you is: if you want your life to turn into what you dream it can be, you need to take action. It’s not going to magically happen to you. You need to happen to it and you need to start today.

If you think you can’t make your dreams happen, you’re incapable or it’s impossible, we need to talk. One of the most effective tools I have used to overcome powerlessness is The Emotion Code. It works to removed trapped emotions that may be responsible for you feeling this way. Get in touch with me here if you’re interested in a session.