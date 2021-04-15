When It’s Time to Ditch Your Plan

Have you ever wondered if you have an animal spirit guide?

Are the creatures that cross your path offering wisdom and messages for you?

Last weekend, here in New England the weather called for beautiful and warm temps on Saturday, and cold and rainy on Sunday, so I planned accordingly.

We had lots of outdoor playful activities planned for Saturday and the boring, indoor “have-to-do-household” activities for Sunday.

Saturday brought a long morning bike ride, playing in the garden and an outdoor dinner with neighbors we hadn’t seen in ages, and I awoke Sunday, feeling played-out and prepared to take on the indoor tasks planned for the day.

But Sunday morning brought no rain.

Or cold.

In fact, it was quite sunny and beautiful outside.

I was, frankly, disappointed.

I’d made plans for a cold rainy day!

Time to Shift Plans

The bright light coming in through the windows was teasing my eyes, and there was no way I was about to tackle anything on that rainy-Sunday indoor list.

“Wanna go for a walk,” I asked, looking down at my dog, Georgie Girl, who as usual was lying at my feet.

So off we went.

But not for my usual get-your-heart-rate-up walk through the woods.

Instead I put on my boots and began a slow meander into the trees.

I’d deliberately left my phone at home on the kitchen counter; my only provision a handful of dog biscuits.

Usually, I head straight down the trail into the woods, but something called me to turn onto the path to the right.

We followed the path to the top of the hill and for a moment at the top, Georgie was out of sight.

I scanned the woods and caught sight of her over my right shoulder happily sniffing away.

When I took a step forward, I hesitated and thought maybe I should extend my wandering a bit longer and looked over at the path to the left.

My head turned left, looked away and then quickly turned back again, allowing my eyes to adjust to what I saw.

Big Animal Surprise

“Well, hello,” I said aloud to the moose (!!!) standing about fifty yards away in between the trees.

Because I’d left my phone at home, I felt no desperate need to quickly capture a photo or video.

Instead I just stood for a moment and gazed, and he or she did the same in return.

Our gaze lasted a moment more, and then the lovely beast turned and walked off into the woods.

With a sigh and a smile, I turned and began walking toward my home.

photo thanks to james fitzgerald on unsplash

A Magical Gift

What a magical gift I’d been given for honoring and meeting myself exactly where I was that morning.

I could have forced myself (with a little extra coffee and maybe some chocolate) to stick to the plan and tackle that list.

But my heart, mind, and soul had other desires.

So I gave myself permission to push that list aside, and follow my heart into the woods to meet a new friend.

And as you’ll see, the message I received from that animal spirit guide, Moose confirmed my decision. ​

Do you have animal spirit guides delivering you messages?

Do you need to slow down more and notice?

Is there anywhere in your life where you need to give yourself permission?

There are so many ways to discover the Magic in our lives, perhaps discovering if you have an animal spirit guide is one for you!

Back at home, here’s what I discovered Moose had to share with me!

Animal Spirit Guide Message

Moose symbolism is letting you know that you – and only you – have the authority to make your choices in life.​ Use your intuition and intelligence to see what fits and what does not.

Pretty spot on, eh?

Want to play? Visit this site and find out what your animal spirit guides are trying to tell you!

Animals as Messengers​

“When you begin to believe in the animals as spiritual teachers and messengers, it opens up a whole new dimension in your life. Animals suddenly become more than simple pets or companions. They become messengers, teachers, and holders of ancient wisdom and lore. Their spiritual messages give us guidance, teach us about our own journeys and unconditionally give us nourishment on all levels (physically, mentally, and spiritually) to help us sustain life and maintain balance with nature.

An animal can bring us a message in several ways. We can physically cross paths with it, we can dream about them, they can visit us in our meditations, or we can even have them as pets.”

May your coming days be full of Magic!