Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When It Feels Overwhelming, Rest

Anxiety is a call to rest, not retreat.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Diana Simumpande for Unsplash

When you have a moment of overwhelm in pursuing your dream, don’t give up the dream, give up the anxiety around the dream.  Give up your preconceived idea of how you think the journey towards the dream will look.  Give up the expectation that the closer you get to your dream the easier it should go.  Rest peacefully in the fact that you may have a few hurdles you have to overcome to reach your dream and that’s ok.  

For those of you that periodically deal with anxiety and panic like me, know that a panic attack does not mean you’re a failure or that you aren’t handling your business, it’s your body telling you “rest for a moment please, I promise I’ll be ready to move forward once you give me some rest”.

Yesterday I had an anxiety meltdown.  I’m two days from opening my new brain based wellness meditation studio that I’ve been building for two years.  I’ve been focused and diligent in the midst of a global pandemic and there has been one delay after the next.  I’m fine with delays because I’ve learned with each delay the Lord is doing something marvelous in the background on my behalf.  But yesterday, I was done! Completely, freakin, done!!!!  Hence, a complete meltdown!  On my way to the emergency room meltdown.  Calling my doctor and crying on the phone as she reminds me I’m just tired and overthinking meltdown.  Sitting in the parking lot ugly crying meltdown.  Then it comes, the real intended goal of anxiety and panic, to make you stop and give up.  I can clearly hear in the privacy of my mind “how you gone help other people when you can’t get your own shit together?”  Look at you, you’re a failure sitting in this parking lot all undone and crazy, you can’t help nobody including yourself.”  When that thought came I immediately stopped crying and hollered out loud “the Devil is a liar!”  If I don’t know anything else, I know who I am and what my purpose is and that purpose woke up and it took it’s rightful place! The purpose the Lord planted in me rose up with power, confidence, boldness and authority and I dried my eyes, wiped my nose and took a deep breath and the half a Xanax I had in my purse in the event a moment like this ever came up again. After years of being panic free I could have allowed overwhelm to paralyze me and cause me to quit, but instead I understood I just needed to rest.

So for the next few days, I rest. 

I read, I listento jazz, I meditate, I rest. 

I sleep, I take long hot baths, I BrainTap, I rest.

I take my supplements, I retreat from social media, I rest.

I breathe, I detox, I pray, I rest.

Overwhelm is a call to rest, not quit.  Rest my friends.

Tanya Murphy, Certified MBSR Practitioner, Certified MBCT Anxiety Coach, Christian Meditation Facilitator and Owner at Ustawi Meditation Studio

Tanya is a nationally and internationally sought after Speaker, Teacher and Holistic Wellness Expert that is dedicated to providing tools, techniques and science based strategies to help reduce stress, anxiety and panic, overcome self defeating mindsets and improve brain, mind, body and soul wellness. Tanya is the creator of ReMaster Your Mind, a holistic wellbeing program designed to help clients overcome self-defeating mindsets and behaviors.  Tanya is a Certified MBSR Practitioner, Certified CBT Anxiety Coach, Christian Minister and Certified Aromatherapist specializing in Nootropics and Aromachology.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Marie Maerz/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Anxiety Management Strategies for Over-Achievers and Entrepreneurs

by Sarah Kleiner
Courtesy of VGstockstudio/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Why Is My Anxiety Worse at Night?

by Leah Campbell
Community//

My Experience with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

by Natalie Rodriguez

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.