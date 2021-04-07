Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When It Comes To Self Defense This Is More Important Than Your Physical Training.

When a human. Or any living creature sees and senses danger their body and mind both react to it. And, you have to master both.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Noman Shaikh Article on self defense and mindfulness

You have to be quick. You have to be strong. You have to be spontaneous.

That’s the advice you see day-in and day-out for self-defense.

You can master all your physical strength. You can master your skills to be quick and fast. And, hit in the face of your opponent.

Yet. If you don’t master the skill of presence and mindfulness. You might crash.

You’ve practiced enough about how you’d kick the opponent and punch them and kick another one.

Yet, when it comes to defending yourself in a practical setting (God forbid). You’d panic and all your senses might start to go in the flight response.

When a human. Or any living creature sees and senses danger their body and mind both react to it. 

Ever seen how a cat increases her size when she’s under attack? 

It’s her fright response that makes her do that, to scare off the predator.

Humans do this too. 

Ever fallen off a bicycle? 

Your hand reached for the ground before your head could. That was the limbic response of your mind to protect yourself.

Similarly, When you’re under attack when the danger is too close you panic. Unless you’ve trained religiously, the brain is not prepared about what to do next. 

And, sometimes you get late in responding. When you’re ever under an attack, one second of delay could cause you a massive loss.

Training your mind to stay present and mindful at all times helps you stay calm in such highly stressful events.

Navy SEAL training, one of the most deadly training throughout the globe, has a huge emphasis on mental toughness.

They’re out in extreme conditions of stress and frustration so that when they are under attack they don’t panic.

How do you train your mind?

Practice the art of being present at all times. You could do this by meditating regularly. Meditation trains your mind to give a relaxation response. Moreover, you have more control over your thoughts and actions.

    Noman Shaikh, Freelance Copywriter, MBA Marketing at SIllyCopies

    I am a Freelance Copywriter who's passionate about Psychology, Human Behaviour and Marketing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Michael Cavallaro: “No one ever gave me that chance”

    by Chef Vicky Colas
    Community//

    Michael Cavallaro: “Empathy is different than sensitivity”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Instinct & Intuition

    by Victoria Sarne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.