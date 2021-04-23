You could say that a silver lining of the pandemic has been raising the conversation around mental health. At the beginning of this year, myself and a handful of senior high school students in Oakville, outside of Toronto, came together to write, direct and produce a four-minute video to share how we’re feeling. We focused on a few different areas of mental health. With each one, we consulted fellow students who had experienced it for themselves. The video is on YouTube and has been shared within our school and in the greater community.

As a young filmmaker heading off to study film and television after graduating, I hope we can continue to remind everyone that when it comes to mental health, you’re never alone.