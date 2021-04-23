Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When it comes to mental health, you’re never alone.

High school students create mental health video

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform.
You could say that a silver lining of the pandemic has been raising the conversation around mental health. At the beginning of this year, myself and a handful of senior high school students in Oakville, outside of Toronto, came together to write, direct and produce a four-minute video to share how we’re feeling. We focused on a few different areas of mental health. With each one, we consulted fellow students who had experienced it for themselves. The video is on YouTube and has been shared within our school and in the greater community.

As a young filmmaker heading off to study film and television after graduating, I hope we can continue to remind everyone that when it comes to mental health, you’re never alone.

    Jack Kukolic, Youth Photographer & Cinematographer

    Jack Kukolic is an award-winning photographer and cinematographer based outside of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  Jack got his first camera in February of 2017 and once he started creating content, he never stopped.  Jack Kukolic is a hard-working individual currently going into a post-secondary program in film production, reaching even deeper into the creative industries he loves to work in.

