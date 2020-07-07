When it Comes to Improvement Culture, Drop the Analytics!

Many organizations want to go from 0 to 100 in one step. This is definitely a worthy target. However, in reality, in order to establish a sustainable cultural environment, you must have a fundamental and solid foundation in which to build on.
My niche in this field is in the 0 to 10 range. I have positioned myself as a key ingredient to establish the quality of the foundation to enhance structural integrity.
I am the White Belt in the ranking of Martial Arts.
At this level, there are no fancy banners or fantastic slogans of instant success and profitability.
Not too many people complement the construction of the foundation when a monument is built. The strength and the integrity of the foundation support all further achievements, but the monument will continue to get all of the credit and visibility.
