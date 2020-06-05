Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

When is Your June 4th?

Is there a date that stirs up emotions for you? Mine is June 4th. It’s the day my third child passed away. I have never felt so helpless in my life. I remember sobbing, in a stupid paper gown, left alone in a tiny room, and gagging uncontrollably from disbelief. Three days later, I had […]

By

Is there a date that stirs up emotions for you? Mine is June 4th.

It’s the day my third child passed away. I have never felt so helpless in my life. I remember sobbing, in a stupid paper gown, left alone in a tiny room, and gagging uncontrollably from disbelief. Three days later, I had surgery and my child became another miscarriage statistic.

I was so mad – mad at my body for failing me, mad at the insensitive responses from people, mad at the doctor and Vanderbilt hospital for their stupid mistakes as they prepped me for surgery, mad at other families with healthy babies, and mad at myself for taking life for granted.

There is a quote by Jodi Picoult that has always stuck with me. “There’s always going to be bad stuff out there. But here’s the amazing thing – light trumps darkness, every time. You stick a candle into the dark, but you can’t stick the dark into the light.” It’s a reminder that bad shit happens, but it’s what you do afterwards that matters.

So, June 4th will always have a special place in my heart because it was the day that inspired me to realize:

  • What real grace looks like. I finally accepted that I can’t do everything. I need help and there are people in my life that want to help.
  • Some shit doesn’t matter! Every day things happen, and the negativity is toxic because it can blind you into believing it’s never going to get better. I realized that I was putting too much pressure on myself and expecting entirely too much. I’ve accepted if no one has died and I’m not going to jail, then it’s probably not as big of a deal as I’m making it.
  • I am strong. Birthing two children was definitely empowering but having to let a child go is humbling. Not only do I have a newfound appreciation for life, but I recognized the things you take for granted. There are so many privileges that I have and selfishly didn’t recognize. June 4th serves as a yearly reminder to check in with myself and assess my mindset.
  • Vulnerability is a superpower. Being honest and sharing my feelings have allowed me to connect with others on a deeper level. The ability to be vulnerable has helped me identify gratitude and learn from others.

I think June 4th will always sting but I’m grateful to grow from the loss.

Angela Guzman, Lover of Words

I am a big fan of words! Helping others through my writings and sharing the words of others is my passion. I also enjoy long walks at Target, iced coffee and naps.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Ways Your Kids Benefit from One-On-One Time with You

by Marissa Hermer
Community//

F off Depression!

by Tracy Gilmour
Andrei Lucas
Community//

Andrei Lucas – Creative life, mindfulness and facing reality

by Brian Nash

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.