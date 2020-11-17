When is the Perfect Time to Put Your Christmas Tree Up?

It is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and for many families, a Christmas tree brightens the holiday in their homes. Yet, many people debate the date when putting up the tree should take place. Is there a right or wrong date to putting up a Christmas tree?

Not at all. Every family is unique and has different needs. The best time to put up the Christmas tree, as such, differs for everyone. Some eager beavers put the tree up on Thanksgiving Day or the day after, while others wait until shortly before Christmas.

The best time to put up a Christmas tree is the date that works best for your family. If you put the tree up on a specific date as a child, stick to this date if you want. Putting the tree upon a particular date, stick to it if you choose. Decide how long you want the gorgeous Christmas tree decorating your home, and there is your perfect date to put up the tree. It is just that simple.

Let us look at a few traditional dates for putting up the Christmas tree.

Thanksgiving Day

Nothing puts a family in the spirit more than the festivities surrounding Thanksgiving so its little wonder why many families put up the tree after they have filled their tummies with turkey. And why not? The whole family is together, and everyone is happy! On the other hand, for some people, nothing sounds better to do on Thanksgiving Day than relax, lounge around, and watch football and parades all day long!

December 1st

Another popular date to putting up the tree is December 1st. Many people choose this date because it’s super easy to remember and marks the Christmas month. Putting up the tree on December 1 feels exactly right for many people. They will enjoy a few weeks with the tree and can ensure a real tree does not go bad before the holiday arrives. Real Christmas trees average a four-week lifetime.

Advent

Christians often honor the Advent season which begins four Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Christians celebrating Advent put their tree up at the beginning of the holiday. In 2020, this falls on November 29 but falls on a different date each year.

December 15th: An Online Debate

Moms say that December 15th is the perfect day to put up a Christmas tree. An online poll turned heated recently when moms scrutinized anyone putting a tree up before the December 15 timepoint, saying that it was way too early. This date sounds good for many households. The tree brings joy to the home for 10 or 11 days (depend on the date you rake the tree down) but does not stay in the home so long that it collects dust. It is a meet-in-the-middle kind of date that works well for many families.

Christmas Traditions

The tradition of decorating the home with a Christmas tree began in Germany during the 1600s. At this time, live trees were brought into the home for decoration on December 22 or later. It was thought that bringing the tree in before this time would cause bad luck. Families that appreciate tradition often put up the tree during this three-day mark. If you ask me, it seems like a lot of work for the tree to be up for such a short period!

It is Your Christmas Tree Call

Decide how long you want the tree standing in your family room. Decide when the family can all come together to decorate the tree once it’s up. Do not worry so much about what other families do when instead, it makes sense to do what works for your family.

From the information above, it’s clear that no two people share the same ideas for this holiday and as such, the best date to put up the tree varies for each household. Only you can decide when to put up the tree in your house!