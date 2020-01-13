When ‘home’ is a paradox

Home is where the heart is,

Home is where the foot is

Home is the smell of freshly baked za’atar filling the aroma of the commissary,

Home is the nestled covers in the Colorado winters

Home is the Arabian sunshine and desert, the palm trees and the souks,

Home is the hot cocoa on a snowy day in the Rockies

Home is scouting for pashmina shawls and oriental rugs, eating baklava’s, and enjoying the embrace of your family,

Home is the crispy weather and brunches with friends, talking about plans for the summer

Home is the aroma of the Arabian oud, fancy malls, and King Khaled Street,

Home is getting after the tasks of life, and pausing to remember a memory from halfway across the world

Home is Christmas in the desert,

Home is warm hugs and glossy eyes at airports

Home is a million places all at once,

it’s the food, shelter, memories, aroma, togetherness of the past,

and the current embrace of the present

it’s the places we have been,

places we are in,

and the places we will go

Because no matter what,

the life of a global nomad ensures one thing:

your heart be in one place

and your foot in another

Both creating their own brand of magic.