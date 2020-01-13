Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When ‘home’ is a paradox

A global nomad's personal discovery.

By
palm trees
Home.

Home is where the heart is,

Home is where the foot is

Home is the smell of freshly baked za’atar filling the aroma of the commissary,

Home is the nestled covers in the Colorado winters

Home is the Arabian sunshine and desert, the palm trees and the souks,

Home is the hot cocoa on a snowy day in the Rockies

Home is scouting for pashmina shawls and oriental rugs, eating baklava’s, and enjoying the embrace of your family,

Home is the crispy weather and brunches with friends, talking about plans for the summer

Home is the aroma of the Arabian oud, fancy malls, and King Khaled Street,

Home is getting after the tasks of life, and pausing to remember a memory from halfway across the world

Home is Christmas in the desert,

Home is warm hugs and glossy eyes at airports

Home is a million places all at once,

it’s the food, shelter, memories, aroma, togetherness of the past,

and the current embrace of the present

it’s the places we have been,

places we are in,

and the places we will go

Because no matter what,

the life of a global nomad ensures one thing:

your heart be in one place

and your foot in another

Both creating their own brand of magic.

    Anushka Bose

    Hey I'm Anushka — I'm a tea lover, grad student, third culture kid — and I'm thrilled about personal development. I'm passionate about overall wellbeing and particularly keeping our physical and emotional health in check.  It is through some of the more difficult times in my life that I continuously learn how to prioritize my life goals, health, and relationships. I desire to help others lead more empowered lives, and It is an honor to be part of the Thrive mission that enables me to do just that.

