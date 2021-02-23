Contributor Log In/Sign Up
When Hard Times Hit

Living through hard times can take a heavy toll on our mood, health and general outlook. It's ok to have down days and tough times, but it's important to remember that the right mindset will help reflect your reality and start improving your life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Staying positive is an important part of getting through difficult times. Life is not always the way it’s supposed to be, but when we stay positive we’re putting ourselves in the best position to make it through the bad times.

By making positive thinking a priority above all else we can grow in confidence, improve our mood and reduce the likelihood of developing serious health conditions.

It’s Always Our Choice

If we start to challenge our thoughts and beliefs our mindset will begin to evolve. We can start by trying to focus on the good things in life, however small – gratitude has the ability to switch our mind from a pessimistic state to an optimistic one.

It’s also important to try to find humour in a bad situation and to try to turn perceived failures into life lessons, helping us to both learn and grow. When we stop expecting things to be a certain way, we can start appreciating them for what they are.

We are all responsible for our own actions and attitudes, we have the power to move beyond the problem and live in optimism. When we own what’s happening in our life, we can really start to shape our future.

When we blame others for what we are going through, we deny responsibility. We have to recognize it’s not someone else’s fault and take control of our present circumstances. By stepping up and accepting that our actions have consequence we can find ways to make the outcomes positive.

It’s important to be aware of when we are sabotaging our own progress with our inner dialogue. We all talk to ourselves either aloud or mentally and these messages we tell ourselves will either encourage and motivate us or they will limit us with their negative essence. Self talk is so important, as what we say can either help make us or break us.

Get Creative

Sometimes we can’t do much to change our situation, but other times we can actively work to make our situation better. If we take a step back to look at the bigger picture, we may just start to see things a little differently. For example, many of us maybe worried about cash flow problems, but unpredictability can be good for focusing the mind and it can be a great time to think creatively and explore opportunities.

Even something as simple as generating a cheap grocery list when money is tight, will help us to save valuable cents by sticking to a well planned food budget. We need to learn to adapt to life as it is now. Instead of being consumed with negativity we need to aim to keep a positive perspective.  By being pro-active we start to regain a sense of control.

Drawing on our past experiences can help us cope with the challenges we’re facing today. As we observe what went wrong and what we could have done differently, we can choose to see the lesson of the experience so that we benefit from the learning. Looking at challenges as opportunities can be liberating and help us to better adapt to change.

Dealing with life’s difficulties can help us to build invaluable strength We should remember to give ourselves credit for everything we’ve already done.

Taking time to be kind to ourselves is so important, it will  help us to survive the tough times – after all, it really shouldn’t be our goal to live the perfect life but just to live an imperfect life the best way we can is good enough.

    Chris Panteli

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

